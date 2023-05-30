Crime Blotter: May 30, 2023

May 29—FELONY ARRESTS

Joshua Nelson, 39, of the 2200 block of Archer Avenue in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Department at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to sell to a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Julianna Gomez Vega, 22, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Department at 11:43 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Clarence Weckman, 23, of 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Department at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Luis Amezcua, 29, of the 2200 block of Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.