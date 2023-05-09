Crime Blotter: May 9, 2023

May 8—FELONY ARRESTS

Ren Kirkpatrick, Jr., 24, of the 800 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of committing battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Eric Mitchell, 35, of the 900 block of 12th Street in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:12 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of grand theft of money, property or labor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Diamond Stewart, 41, of the 400 block of Lynn Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of kidnapping. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jeremy Montgomery, 37, of the 600 block of Truckee Court in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:06 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Aaron Arreguin, 28, of 100 block of Vila Maria in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Ronald Britt, 52, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:24 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of committing assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Maximilliano Moreno, 25, of the 400 block of 2nd Street in Colusa was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:22 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brandon Mora, 24, of the 90 block of Vila Leona in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 5:07 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Eustaquio Cruz, 26, of the 400 block of Bird Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:53 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Paula Rodriguez, 36, of the 5000 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Linda was arrested by California Highway Patrol under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.