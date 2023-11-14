Crime Blotter: Nov. 14, 2023

Nov. 13—FELONY ARRESTS

Renetta Williams, 49, of the 600 block of Walnut Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of illegally using tear gas. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jessica Walker, 37, of the 300 block of N Oliver Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 5:36 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of arson. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jason Harrold, 28, of the 1600 block of Sweezy Street in Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:14 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery and cruelty to a child.

DUI ARRESTS

Thomas Mehler, 28, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:06 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kristopher Jamerson, 36, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court in Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Amanda Porras, 39, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:44 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.