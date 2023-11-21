Crime Blotter: Nov. 21, 2023

Nov. 20—FELONY ARRESTS

Chelece Divelbiss, 54, of the 1700 block of Alicia Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Victoria Padilla, 36, of the 2500 block of El Centro Boulevard in Nicolaus was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 5:56 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Cody Yarberry, 25, of the 800 block of Rosalind Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jerry Mallison, 29, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:07 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Izaiah Kissel, 18, of the 2400 block of Julia Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.