Crime Blotter: Nov. 28, 2023

Nov. 27—FELONY ARRESTS

Jeffery Ross, Jr., 34, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:39 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Bennie Boatman, 44, of Fortuna was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Crystal Mitchiner, 38, of the 300 block of Lynn Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of child abduction. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail

DUI ARRESTS

Maxwell Foster, 22, of Sacramento was arrested by California Highway Patrol 7:49 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Juan Garcia-Barajas, 30, of the 200 block of Del Monte Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:24 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Cesar Coria Parra, 22, of the 600 block of Almond Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:56 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.