Crime Blotter: Nov. 7, 2023

Nov. 6—FELONY ARRESTS

Larry Rymer, 40, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:26 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jacqueline Hercules, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:16 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Cisco Cervantez, 27, of the 1900 block of Fernwood Drive in Linda was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of rape, kidnapping and robbery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Tanner Mitchell, 30, of the 8000 block of South Butte Road in Sutter was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:39 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Leonard Waters, 55, of the 1000 block of Celestial Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:24 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Soledad Orejel, 25, of the 9500 block of Poplar Way in Live Oak was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.