Crime Blotter: Oct. 16, 2023

Oct. 16—FELONY ARRESTS

Cinthia Duran-Quintana, 31, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery on a spouse. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Adalberto Vargas Madrigal, 48, of the 1800 block of Fernwood Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 9:13 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Maxwell Nichols, 33, of the 2500 block of Allen Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Orlando Jimenez Cruz, 21, of Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 10:58 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Timothy Foy, 63, of the 1500 block of Derrek Drive in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 6:38 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.