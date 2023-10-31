Crime Blotter: Oct. 31, 2023

Oct. 30—FELONY ARRESTS

Christian Sandoval, 28, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jaskiran Gill, 41, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:03 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Gurbakhshish Singh, 22, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Alan Flores, 30, of the 1800 block of Big Oaks Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:52 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Christian Cole, 27, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kimberly Booth, 52, of Chico was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:32 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Abdul Bath, 33, of the 1200 block of Hopper Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.