Crime Blotter: Sept. 12, 2023

Sep. 11—FELONY ARRESTS

Benjamin Bond, 59, of the 2000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road in Linda was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 1:34 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Yvette Palacios, 36, of the 200 block of Ohio Street in Gridley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:36 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brandon Fields, 26, of Fort Irwin was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:13 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assaulting a police officer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brandon Delozier, 29, of the 1700 block of Hall Street in Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:21 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

David Galusha, 25, of the 1900 block of Plumas Arboga Road in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence and child abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Douglas Yadon, 37, of the 4300 block of Martel Drive in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Karen Davis, 58, of the 3000 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.