Crime Blotter: Sept. 19, 2023

Sep. 18—FELONY ARRESTS

Emmanuel Juarez, 26, of the 300 block of McRae Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Alfonso Navarro-Medina, 42, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sisangkhom Insixiengmay, 44, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 11:14 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Maritza Aguilar-Martinez, 28, of the 300 block of McRae Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of child abuse and driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Vicente Fajardo-Gonzalez, 39, of Tracy was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:09 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.