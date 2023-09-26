Crime Blotter: Sept. 26, 2023

Sep. 25—FELONY ARRESTS

Jalisha Fisher, 34, of the 3600 block of S George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:20 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of child abuse. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Carlos Mata, 45, of the 200 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:52 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Zachary Register, 32, of the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery and petty theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Shawna Durbin, 29, of the 1100 block of Pease Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Devon Gray, 42, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 9:28 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Fernando Ramirez, 32, of the 700 block of Ellis Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Donald Curt, 65, of the 9600 block of N Butte Road in Live Oak was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 12;02 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.