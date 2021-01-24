The crime boss dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo' who leads one of the world's biggest drug gangs, has been arrested in Amsterdam

Barnaby Lane
El Chapo
Tse Chi Lop, Joaquin "El Chapo” Guzman. YouTube/The Straits Times/Getty/Omar Torres

  • Tse Chi Lop, one of the world's most wanted fugitives, has been arrested in Amsterdam.

  • Lop is understood to head an organization called The Company that dominates Asia's $70 billion-a-year drugs trade.

  • The 56-year-old has been compared to the Mexican drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman due to the size of the cartel.

Tse Chi Lop, who is accused of being head of one of the world's biggest drug gangs, has been arrested in Amsterdam on a warrant issued by Australia, according to the BBC.

Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday.

Listed as one of the world's most wanted fugitives, the 56-year-old is understood to be the head of The Company, an organization that dominates Asia's $70 billion-a-year illegal drugs market, according to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Lop has been compared to the Mexican drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman due to his alleged cartel size.

Guzman is known as one of the most powerful drug trafficker's in history.

Australian police issued a warrant for Lop's arrest in 2019 as part of Operation Volante, which dismantled a global crime syndicate operating in five countries.

According to the AFP, the "syndicate targeted Australia over a number of years" by "importing and distributing large amounts of illicit narcotics, laundering the profits overseas, and living off the wealth obtained from crime."

It is estimated Lop's enterprise is responsible for up to 70% of all narcotics entering Australia.

The syndicate's revenue from methamphetamine sales alone was massive. Reuters, citing the UN, said it trafficked as much as $17bn worth in 2018.

The AFP said it is now working with Attorney-General Christian Porter's department to prepare a formal extradition request for Lop.

Lop spent nine years in prison in the US in the 1990s for drug trafficking, said the BBC.

The Sydney Morning Herald described Lop's arrest as the "most important" made by the AFP in two decades.

    President Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in so-called dark money from anonymous donors during his presidential campaign, topping the $113 million that went to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before his failed presidential bid in 2012, Bloomberg reports.It's not surprising that Biden set the mark given that the $1.5 billion he hauled in overall was the most ever for a challenger to an incumbent president, but it's notable in large part because Democrats have been at the forefront of a movement to ban dark money in politics since it means that supporters can back a candidate without scrutiny. Plus, Bloomberg notes, anonymous donors "will have the same access to decision makers as those whose names were disclosed, but without public awareness of who they are or what influence they might wield." As Meredith McGehee, the executive director of campaign finance reform advocacy group Issue One, told Bloomberg, "the whole point of dark money is to avoid public disclosure while getting private credit."Still, it seems the Democratic Party was willing to embrace the strategy in the hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump, who only brought in $28.4 million from anonymous donors. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit 'No way' McConnell has had a post-Trump 'epiphany,' political scientist says