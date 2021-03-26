Crime briefs: $11,000 lost in computer scam; teens arrested for parking lot robbery

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 26—An Olmsted County man lost approximately $11,000 after falling prey to a computer scam.

The 42-year-old man told Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies he received a notice on March 23 that his computer was infected with viruses and in order to unlock it, he needed to pay in gift cards. The man bought about $11,000 in gift cards and supplied his credit card information to the scammers. — Two Rochester teenagers were arrested Thursday evening after police say they robbed a 17-year-old who was collecting carts in the Walmart North parking lot.

The 17-year-old store employee told Rochester police that he was out collecting carts in the parking lot about 5:20 p.m. Thursday when a group of men jumped him, pushed him to the ground and then took his Nike Air Jordan shoes, wallet and iPhone, according to Lt. Frank Ohm.

Store surveillance cameras captured the incident and police were able to use license plate information from two vehicles to locate two of the suspects at a residence in the 1800 block of 20th Street Northwest. Two teenage boys — a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — were arrested on suspicion of simple robbery.

The store employee's items were not recovered. The teens are believed to be known to each other.

