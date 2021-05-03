Crime briefs: $20 taken from Dover business; 3-year-old alerts family to fire; St. Paul man injured riding mule; shots fired in NW Rochester; catalytic converter stolen

May 3—A Dover business was broken into overnight Friday, but only $20 was taken, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Bedtke Brothers Feed, 205 E. Elm St., reported that someone broke into the business through a window sometime between 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. The theft, while small, would be a felony charge if an arrest is made. — A toddler is credited with alerting their mother to a fire in their Quincy Township home Saturday afternoon.

The 3-year-old is said to have smelled smoke and told their mother, who then found flames in an upstairs bedroom of their home in the 1600 block of Olmsted County Road 10 Northeast. The woman was unable to extinguish the fire herself but was able to evacuate everyone from the residence before firefighters from Dover and Eyota responded, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.

A damage estimate was not available Monday morning. It is believed the fire may have been caused by a candle. — A 75-year-old St. Paul man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after falling off a mule and striking his head.

The man was riding the mule in a ditch in the 9600 block of Olmsted County Road 3 Northwest about 2 p.m. when he was likely kicked off the animal, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns. The man was unconscious when deputies arrived on scene. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. — Rochester police were called early Sunday for a report of shots fired.

The incident occurred in the 2300 block of 15th Avenue Northwest shortly before 12:45 a.m. Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said individuals in the area were uncooperative with law enforcement but it was believed the shots were fired as a result of an argument between two groups of people.

No one was injured and no property was damaged. — A van owned by PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota had its catalytic converter stolen for the second time late last week, according to Rochester police.

The nonprofit, which serves approximately 350 people with disabilities and their families in the 10-county area, reported the theft on April 27. It is believed that the converter was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. on April 26 and 9 a.m. April 27. Agency workers told police that the catalytic converter on that 2012 Ford Econoline had just been replaced because it had previously been stolen.