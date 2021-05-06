Crime briefs: 24 catalytic converters stolen from buses; teens to be charged for laundromat damage; woman reports robbery

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

May 6—Two dozen catalytic converters were stolen off First Student buses over the weekend, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The bus company reported that between 5 p.m. April 30 and 5 a.m. May 3, someone cut a hole in the fence and removed 24 catalytic converters. Each converter is estimated at $1,500. — STEWARTVILLE — Two Stewartville teenagers will likely faces charges after law enforcement said they caused more than $3,000 worth of damage to a Stewartville laundromat in March.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl could face felony first-degree criminal damage to property charges.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies received a report of criminal damage to property on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Sometime overnight from Wednesday to Thursday morning, people were inside the City Center Laundromat, 104 City Center Place, and broke or damage a number of items there. — Rochester police are investigating a report of a robbery after a 60-year-woman reported her purse was stolen from her Wednesday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Third Avenue Southeast about 10:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

The woman reported she drove into the apartment building's underground parking lot but drove out after seeing a sign saying tenants needed to park on the street. The woman pulled out and parked her car in the lot.

When she got out and turned around, a man was right next to her. The man grabbed her, shook her and then took her purse and fled, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman noted that she saw the man in the underground lot before she drove out.

The woman was uninjured. Police were unable to locate the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • State troopers, local police ramp up at border as federal resources stretched

    "The result is that immigrant communities become fearful of public institutions," said Nayna Gupta of the National Immigrant Justice Center.

  • Amazon refuses to remove book claiming transitioning is an 'epidemic' among girls

    In “Irreversible Damage,” Abigail Shrier argues youth are being “fast-tracked” into medical transition — a claim experts say isn’t true and harms trans youth.

  • Britain Accuses France of Showing ‘Small Dick Energy’ in Petty Navy Standoff Over Fish

    Getty Images/Gary GrimshawBack in 2016, right after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the leader of that campaign, future Prime Minister Boris Johnson, spoke glowingly about how Brexit would begin a new phase in the unwavering friendship between his country and its European allies.But, fast forward five years, British and French warships are standing off against each other over a incredibly petty dispute about fish, and U.K. government officials are ridiculing French President Emmanuel Macron of exposing his “small dick energy” over the throwback conflict.The minor standoff has been met with breathless coverage from some of the British press, with the Daily Mail producing wartime-style tactical maps of where the opposing ships have dropped anchor. It quotes one French fisherman at the scene as saying he was “ready to restage the Battle of Trafalgar,” the climactic Napoleonic battle between England and France.But the reality isn’t quite as thrilling. A few dozen French fishing vessels blocked off a port in Jersey, the British-aligned island in the narrow body of water between Britain and France, the English Channel. The fish folk say their rights are being unfairly held back by new rules that were imposed after Britain left the EU, so they’re staging a peaceful protest.However, two British Royal Navy ships were sent to the island to monitor the situation, and then they were joined by two French patrol vessels, causing a great deal of excitement among military history enthusiasts. It’s extremely unlikely the situation will escalate, but neither side will want to be seen to back down first, so it could go on for some time.A French government source told BBC News that the situation is “currently calm and we hope that this will remain the case,” although France has reportedly threatened to cut off the island’s electricity supply if the situation isn’t soon resolved. Some footage showed men on the French fishing vessels setting off flares and ramming one U.K. boat.The British government’s rhetoric is unlikely to calm tensions. An unnamed government source joked to The Sun tabloid newspaper: “At least when the Germans invaded [Jersey] in World War 2 they kept the lights on.” Another told Politico that Macron is displaying his “small dick energy.”Official remarks are slightly more diplomatic, with a Downing Street spokesperson saying that Johnson has spoken to leaders on the island to reiterate “his unequivocal support for Jersey” and assure them that the Navy ships will remain in place “as a precautionary measure.”According to The Guardian, Jersey’s government has confirmed that two of its ministers have agreed to speak to the protesters to hear out their demands, but the talks will take place on two separate boats with the two sides communicating by shouting at each other across the water.A French member of the European Parliament, Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, attempted to calm the situation by appearing on BBC radio on Thursday. Yon-Courtin, who represents Macron’s En Marche! party, said: “We are not ready for war and that’s why we would like to discuss things.”So, sorry, Napoleon obsessives—but it seems that naval conflict between Britain and France looks very much like it will stay back in the 1800s, no matter how angry either side gets about fish.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UK withdraws patrol boats from Jersey after post-Brexit fishing row

    PARIS (Reuters) -Britain withdrew its Royal Navy vessels from the waters off Jersey on Thursday but said it would remain on standby to support the Channel island after a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated rapidly. France and Britain both deployed maritime patrol vessels to the area after a flotilla of French trawlers sailed in protest to Jersey's main harbour and a French minister suggested earlier in the week that Paris might cut electricity to the island. French fishermen say they are being unfairly deprived of access to rich fishing grounds off the coast of Jersey, a self-governing British Crown Dependency.

  • Trump tries to get around Twitter ban and gets suspended again

    Trump’s team tried to get his messaging back on the microblogging website but were unsucessful

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for claiming pilot friend fled California because he couldn’t stand sight of homeless

    ‘Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk,’ says one tweet

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden for putting ‘people before profits’ by releasing Covid vaccine patents

    Senator pleased at US government for backing short term removal of patent on vaccines

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • Carrie Fisher's grandson celebrates Star Wars day

    Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd welcomed a son, Kingston, in September, and he's celebrating his first Star Wars day in style. Lourd, who appeared in two Star Wars films herself, shared photos on Instagram of Kingston watching his late grandmother in her iconic role as Princess Leia to mark May 4th. Of course, he also dressed for the day, donning a knit hat resembling Princess Leia's bun hairstyle, and a onesie with her character's face on it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) Though he may not understand the plot yet, Kingston is clearly well on his way to becoming the franchise's biggest fan. May the fourth be with you, Kingston! More stories from theweek.comMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

  • ‘Built on a lie’: White House says Florida ‘moving in wrong direction’ on voting rights

    The White House has condemned a restrictive elections bill signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday that voting rights advocates warn could suppress turnout. “The 2020 election was one of the most secure elections in American history – there is no legitimate reason to change the rules right now to make it harder to vote that is built on a lie,” said principal deputy press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre. Ms Jeanne-Pierre revived White House support for the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights bill that passed in the House of Representatives and awaits action in a divided Senate.

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight

  • Atlanta reinstates officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, Black man who was running away from police

    Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with murder after shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, as he ran away from officers

  • Flying squid statue bought with COVID-19 relief money puts Japanese town in spotlight

    Leaders of a coastal town in Japan drawing the ire of some residents after spending $230,000 in COVID-19 relief money on a statue of a flying squid.