Crime briefs: 24 catalytic converters stolen from buses; teens to be charged for laundromat damage; woman reports robbery
May 6—Two dozen catalytic converters were stolen off First Student buses over the weekend, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The bus company reported that between 5 p.m. April 30 and 5 a.m. May 3, someone cut a hole in the fence and removed 24 catalytic converters. Each converter is estimated at $1,500. — STEWARTVILLE — Two Stewartville teenagers will likely faces charges after law enforcement said they caused more than $3,000 worth of damage to a Stewartville laundromat in March.
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl could face felony first-degree criminal damage to property charges.
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies received a report of criminal damage to property on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Sometime overnight from Wednesday to Thursday morning, people were inside the City Center Laundromat, 104 City Center Place, and broke or damage a number of items there. — Rochester police are investigating a report of a robbery after a 60-year-woman reported her purse was stolen from her Wednesday night.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Third Avenue Southeast about 10:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
The woman reported she drove into the apartment building's underground parking lot but drove out after seeing a sign saying tenants needed to park on the street. The woman pulled out and parked her car in the lot.
When she got out and turned around, a man was right next to her. The man grabbed her, shook her and then took her purse and fled, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman noted that she saw the man in the underground lot before she drove out.
The woman was uninjured. Police were unable to locate the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.