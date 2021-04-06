Crime briefs: Catalytic converters reported stolen; Rochester man revived from overdose

Apr. 6—The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department received at least three reports late last week and early this week of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles.

On Monday, sheriff's deputies received a report that two recreational vehicles stored at Eastside Storage, 6584 U.S. Highway 14 in Marion Township, had their catalytic converters taken. Between the two vehicles, three converters were stolen. The theft caused an estimated $7,000 loss. It is not known when the thefts occurred.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old Bemidji, Minn., man reported to Rochester police that the converter from his 2007 Dodge Ram pickup was taken overnight while parked at the Soroc on Maine Apartments, 4870 Maine Ave. SE.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old woman reported to Rochester police that her converter was stolen the day before while her vehicle ws parked in the Think Mutual Bank parking lot, 5200 Members Parkway Northwest. — A 31-year-old Rochester man was revived by members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department after he allegedly suffered an overdose in a Walgreens parking lot.

Law enforcement responded Monday to the business at 80 14th St. SW about 7:55 p.m. for a report of a man who may be overdosing. A sheriff's deputy near the area heard the call and was the first person on scene.

The deputy found the man in a vehicle with another person who reported that the man may have overdosed, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The 31-year-old man was inside the vehicle and unconscious. The deputy pulled the man out of the vehicle to being first aid.

A Rochester police officer arrived and gave the man a dose of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, while the deputy administered chest compressions. The man was revived. He told police he may have taken what he thought was Percocet — a little blue pill.