Crime briefs: Catalytic converters reported stolen; Rochester man revived from overdose

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

Apr. 6—The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department received at least three reports late last week and early this week of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles.

On Monday, sheriff's deputies received a report that two recreational vehicles stored at Eastside Storage, 6584 U.S. Highway 14 in Marion Township, had their catalytic converters taken. Between the two vehicles, three converters were stolen. The theft caused an estimated $7,000 loss. It is not known when the thefts occurred.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old Bemidji, Minn., man reported to Rochester police that the converter from his 2007 Dodge Ram pickup was taken overnight while parked at the Soroc on Maine Apartments, 4870 Maine Ave. SE.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old woman reported to Rochester police that her converter was stolen the day before while her vehicle ws parked in the Think Mutual Bank parking lot, 5200 Members Parkway Northwest. — A 31-year-old Rochester man was revived by members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department after he allegedly suffered an overdose in a Walgreens parking lot.

Law enforcement responded Monday to the business at 80 14th St. SW about 7:55 p.m. for a report of a man who may be overdosing. A sheriff's deputy near the area heard the call and was the first person on scene.

The deputy found the man in a vehicle with another person who reported that the man may have overdosed, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The 31-year-old man was inside the vehicle and unconscious. The deputy pulled the man out of the vehicle to being first aid.

A Rochester police officer arrived and gave the man a dose of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, while the deputy administered chest compressions. The man was revived. He told police he may have taken what he thought was Percocet — a little blue pill.

Recommended Stories

  • Navy hospital corpsman killed at Maryland base after shooting two people nearby, officials say

    The victims are in critical condition, officials said.

  • McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it's 'stupid'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday “it's quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and other defining issues. Speaking in Kentucky, the GOP leader said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns.

  • Work underway on new Castle Island Brewing taproom in South Boston

    Castle Island Brewing Co. said construction is underway on a new taproom in South Boston.

  • How an acclaimed author decided to write fiction for Black women like her

    Deesha Philyaw talks about the long gestation of her collection 'The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,' a Times Book Prize finalist for first fiction.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

    More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

  • Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson vetoes bill banning youth gender reassignment surgeries, calling it 'overbroad, extreme'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgeries and hormone supplements for anyone under 18 in Arkansas.

  • Vaccine passports: What is the rest of the world doing?

    Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe. It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy. We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below: Bahrain Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February. Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%

    The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast. The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand 6% in 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • You could win $500,000 from the US government for designing the next generation of face masks

    Contestants must solve common face mask problems like skin irritation, foggy glasses, and improper fitting.

  • US deaths declining dramatically as vaccinations accelerate; disinfectants no longer needed: Live COVID updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.

  • Child calls 911 after four, including parents, killed in apparent murder-suicide, NYPD says

    The 9-year-old girl, who is the daughter of the gunman and one of the slain women, was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.

  • 2 NYC doormen accused of standing by as an Asian woman was attacked have reportedly been fired

    A 26-second video tweeted by the NYPD sparked outrage as it appeared the building's staff failed to intervene in the brutal attack.

  • Georgia Governor Slams MLB for Moving All-Star Game to Colorado Despite Similar Voting Laws

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday blasted Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta over a new voting law and relocate the game to Colorado, which has some similar and even more restrictive voting laws. On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” According to the Associated Press, the MLB plans to move the game to Denver’s Coors Field. “Georgia has 17 days of in-person early voting including two optional Sundays, Colorado has 15,” Kemp said in an appearance on Fox News. “So what I’m being told, they also have a photo ID requirement. So it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.” While Georgia requires identification for all in-person and absentee voting, Colorado law requires identification for in-person voting and first-time mail-in voters may be required to include a copy of their ID with their ballot. After first-time mail-in votes, Colorado uses signature matching for absentee ballots. Georgia voters without ID can use the last four digits of their social security number, a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with their name and address on it, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office. Colorado automatically sends absentee ballots to all registered voters; Georgia sends the ballots only upon request in order to prevent sending ballots to the wrong address or to those no longer eligible to vote. Kemp also called President Biden’s appearance at the NCAA championship game in Indiana “so hypocritical” as the governor said the state is “the birthplace for the photo ID requirement.” MLB moved the All-Star game after Biden told ESPN that he would “strongly support” moving the July 13 game because of the law he described as “Jim Crow on steroids.”

  • Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said. The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. Lando said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive and what the shooter’s relationship was to his victims.