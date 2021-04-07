Crime briefs: Catalytic converters stolen; man revived with naloxone; 19-year-old arrested following search warrant

Apr. 7—The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office took a report from a Cascade Township business that nine catalytic converters had been taken from fleet vehicles.

Rochester Sand & Gravel reported the theft Tuesday afternoon and told deputies it could have occurred between December and April 6, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. The thefts caused more than $11,000 in damage. — BYRON — A 60-year-old man was revived from an overdose Tuesday evening by Byron first responders and Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies.

First responders were called about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest and found the man unresponsive with a rapid pulse and shallow breathing. The man was revived with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic. — A 19-year-old Rochester man was arrested Tuesday morning after law enforcement reportedly found drugs and ammunition in his residence during the execution of a search warrant.

Daniel Lee Burt-Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of third-degree controlled substance sales, fifth-degree controlled substance sales and fifth-degree controlled substance possession, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.

Members of the sheriff's office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed an "knock and announce" warrant at Burt-Vasquez's residence in the 700 block of 37th Avenue Northwest in Rochester Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement reportedly found 25 suspected counterfeit Percocet pills and about $700 in cash.