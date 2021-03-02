Crime briefs: catalytic converters stolen from Byron buses; man threatens apartment manager with knife

Mar. 2—BYRON — Three Byron school buses were the latest target of catalytic converter thieves.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report Monday morning that catalytic converters from three buses parked at the Byron School District's garage were stolen over the weekend, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

Byron school Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said in an email Tuesday morning that the thefts did not impact the district's transportation schedule for students.

Initial estimates placed the cost at $1,000 each to repair, although Behrns said it will likely be more expensive.

Both Behrns and Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said local scrap yards and recyclers have been cooperative with law enforcement. It is believed that the stolen catalytic converters, which are hard to identify as stolen or belonging to a specific vehicle due to the lack of distinctive markings, are not being sold locally. — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly threatening an apartment building manager with a knife and telling the man he'd cut off his head.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to Cascade Creek Apartments, 421 Sixth Ave. NW. Officers arrived at the building to find 50-year-old Jamahl Southall in the lobby holding a 40-ounce can of beer in each hand, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Southall allegedly threatened the apartment building's manager after the manager confronted Southall about being in the building. Southall is not a resident there. The manager told police that Southall refused to leave the building when asked to do so and then became irate when the manager tried to escort him out.

Southall reportedly pulled a pocket knife on the manager and threated to cut off his head. The manager was not injured.

Southall was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threats. Both charges are felonies. Southall is believed to have been extremely intoxicated at the time of his arrest and reportedly blew a 0.23 at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.