Crime briefs: Computer Crimes Act violation, a stolen tractor and a fourth degree arson charge

Aug. 30—Comanche man arrested on child pornography, violation of Computer Crimes Act charges

A Comanche man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to court documentation, Eldon Levi McAdams, 50, of Comanche, faces one charge of possession of child pornography and one charge of violating the Computer Crimes Act.

Affidavits show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report on Jan. 26, 2022, of suspected child pornography and tracked that information down to an IP address. Further information eventually led OSBI agents to allegedly discovering an email address with McAdams' name, and they learned McAdams' was in Comanche.

Further investigations led to OSBI agents serving a search warrant, during which they found two files that led to the child pornography charge, and McAdams' allegedly confessed to downloading the files of the type multiple times in the last year.

Bond for McAdams has been set at $500,000 and he is due back in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Nov. 9.

Stolen tractor leads to warrant for Colorado man

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man authorities believe is involved in a case of a stolen tractor.

According to court documentation, Aaron James Narva, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is wanted for larceny of implements of husbandry and receiving or concealing stolen construction or farm equipment.

Affidavits show on Aug. 17, law enforcement received a complaint of a stolen tractor from the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Authorities obtained footage, and upon reviewing it, saw a man drive the tractor across the street to a motel, drive behind the motel, and then viewed a white box truck leave a few moments later.

Further investigation led law enforcement to find out where the box truck had been rented from, and tracked that rental back to Narva. Other footage turned into law enforcement further identified the driver of the truck as Narva, reports show.

Nara is wanted on a $10,000 felony warrant bond, but upon arrest, that amount could change.

Duncan man faces fourth degree arson charge for device attempt at local business

A Duncan man faces a fourth degree charge of arson for allegedly using a device described as a "make-shift fire bomb / molotov" at a local restaurant and damaging property.

According to court records, Israel Hernandez, 23, of Duncan, faces a charge of fourth degree arson and of malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Reports show around 7:53 p.m. Aug. 19, police were dispatched to a local business on Bois D'Arc in regards to a suspect for a crime that happened previously that day.

Affidavits state the reporting party told police the individual had come by previously in the day, which was caught on camera. Police learned the footage allegedly showed Hernandez "at the front door, throwing a rock through the window, then trying to light a make-shift fire bomb / molotov."

Reports show allegedly "he failed to get it lit" and instead threw the bottle through the window, breaking it.

The initial officer who took the report earlier in the day learned the suspect had used a credit card at the establishment, which confirmed his identity.

When police talked with Hernandez, he didn't want to make a statement, but was taken into custody.

His initial appearance before a judge was terminated until Hernandez has an attorney, so a bond has not been set at this time.