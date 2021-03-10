Crime briefs: domestic assault incident ends in hospitalization for suspect; four cited for disorderly conduct incident; man arrested for DUI crash

Mar. 10—A 23-year-old Byron woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted another woman and then injured herself before being tased by a Minnesota State trooper.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Valleyhigh Road and 60th Avenue Northwest for a report of a domestic assault in a moving vehicle. A 24-year-old Byron woman told deputies that her passenger, a 23-year-old woman, grabbed the steering wheel of the moving vehicle and attempted to steer the vehicle in to oncoming traffic, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

The 24-year-old was able to pull the vehicle over to the side of the road and get out of it and another physical altercation took place. The younger woman fled across a field and dispatch learned that she called another person and said she had cut her wrists, was bleeding and had a knife, according to Behrns.

Deputies found the woman as she crossed 34th Street Northwest. Deputies gave the woman several commands to stop and could see that she had a knife. The woman reportedly did not comply and deputies shot the woman with less lethal munitions, also known as sock-rounds. The woman did not stop and a Minnesota State trooper who also responded to the call tased the woman.

She was taken in to custody and brought to an area hospital for medical treatment. The woman had not been charged as of Wednesday morning, but could face charges of terroristic threats, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony domestic assault charge. — Four people were issued citations Tuesday night for disorderly conduct following a report of people fighting in a hallway at Meadow Park Apartments.

Rochester police were called about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment building.

Police said it was unclear what the fight, which involved four to six people, was about, but alcohol was likely a factor. No one was seriously hurt. — A 24-year-old Rochester man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly hit another vehicle and then drove off.

Nicolas Cano was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, having an open bottle, hit and run, driving without a valid driver's license, fourth-degree DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Rochester police were called about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a crash in the area of 48th Street Southwest and U.S. Highway 63. A 64-year-old woman who was driving a pickup west on 48th Street was struck by a dark colored vehicle. The vdriver did not stop.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle and officers found it northbound on 11th Avenue Southeast going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The driver, identified as Cano, appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly did not perform well on field sobriety tests. A warrant was issued for a blood draw.

The woman in the truck was taken to the hospital for a wrist injury.