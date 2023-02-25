CRIME BRIEFS: Haileyville man's sentence revoked; woman exposes self to inmates

Feb. 24—Haileyville man's sentence revoked

A Haileyville man was sentenced to serve time in prison after a 2012 sentence for lewd acts against was child was partially revoked for a second time.

Billy Joe Barnhill, 46, was originally sentenced in 2012 to 20 years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first five years suspended for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

According to court records, Barnhill inappropriately touched the buttocks of a young girl.

Records from ODOC show Barnhill was released in 2016 before his sentence was partially revoked again in 2018 with Barnhill being released from prison in 2020.

According to court documents, Barnhill was charged in October 2022 with actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating beverage, resisting an officer, and obstructing an officer.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Barnhill's sentence in the 2012 case following his October 2022 charges.

Barnhill was sentenced Feb. 16 to serve six years in prison after a Pittsburg County judge granted the motion to revoke.

Woman charged after exposing self to inmates, public

A Stigler woman was arrested and charged after she allegedly exposed herself to prison inmates and drivers.

Amanda Covey, 39, was charged with indecent exposure a day after she was released from the Pittsburg County Jail for public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

An affidavit filed in the case states correctional staff from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center reported a woman who was "exposing her breasts to traffic."

Dispatchers also told the responding officers they had received multiple calls about the woman, the report states.

According to the report, one ODOC employee told an officer that Covey exposing herself was "causing inmates to act out" at JBCC.

Covey told officers that "she did not intentionally flash traffic, but did flash them on accident," the affidavit states.

"Several vehicles slowed and stopped, expressing their displeasure with Amanda showing her bare chest," the report states.

The affidavit also states Covey pulled up her shirt and showed her bare chest to one of the responding officers.

Covey was being held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond at the Pittsburg County Jail.

—Derrick James