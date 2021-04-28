Crime briefs: hit and run knocks down utility pole; police respond to shots fired incident

Apr. 28—The Rochester Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred early Wednesday morning and knocked down a utility pole.

Police said the crash happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of 12th Street Southwest. Capt. Casey Moilanen said initial reports indicate that a white, silver or gray GMC-type vehicle hit a utility pole, causing it to fall. — Rochester police are investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday night after finding seven spent shell casings in a Northeast Rochester apartment building parking lot.

Police were called about 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of First Street Northeast for a report of shots fired. The caller reported seeing someone shoot a gun in the parking lot and noted they could see the muzzle flash from the gun, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers found seven spent shell casings and a live round near a vehicle in the lot. A live round was also spotted by police inside the vehicle, according to Moilanen.

The registered owner of the vehicle, who lives at the complex, denied knowing anything about the incident and did not allow police inside their apartment.

Police found no one with injuries nor did they locate any property damage.

When the caller was later interviewed by police, they said the person appeared to be firing the gun into the air.

The incident is under investigation.