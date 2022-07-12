Crime briefs: Local crimes include intent to distribute, stolen windows and gun threats

Charlene Belew, The Duncan Banner, Okla.
·4 min read

Jul. 12—Duncan man arrested for intent to distribute

A Duncan man was arrested in late June for allegedly possessing marijuana with intent to distribute after he was stopped on his bicycle.

Quincy Trey Solomon Powell is charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

According to affidavits, the arrest happened after 11:50 p.m. June 26 when police noticed a man on a bike without a rear reflector. When police tried to stop the man, according to the report, he peddled faster, but police eventually caught up with him.

When in custody and asked if he had anything, Powell told police he had a knife and some marijuana. Inside his pockets they found a clear baggy with a price per ounce written on it. There were reportedly five bags total.

Powell is in on a $25,000 bail and will return to court for a preliminary hearing conference at at 9 a.m. Aug. 24.

Three charged with grand larceny over stolen windows

A report of stolen windows in June has resulted in three charged for grand larceny.

Jacob Mikeal Pliska, Maxine Suzanne Pease and Dominic Gene Pease are all facing a charge of grand larceny.

According to reports, Marlow Police responded to a call of missing windows. The informant told police they asked her neighbors if they had seen anything and the neighbors advised they had seen the three leave the victim's home and walk across their yard with a dolly. The neighbor identified white framed windows on the dolly.

An unrelated search warrant on June 24 turned up the white windows in Dominic Pease's room. Three windows were on the floor and two others were installed in the room. Another search warrant was issued and the windows were removed. Another window was located in the backyard broken.

The window owner confirmed they were the ones in question.

Maxine Pease told police she believed some of the windows were purchased off of the Home Depot app and the others were taken from the individual's residence because Pliska had permission to do so from the window owner. Maxine Pease was unable to provide receipts, reports state, but confirmed the three of them took the windows on June 23.

Pliska was arrested at the beginning of the first search warrant execution for a separate case, a misdemeanor count of threatening an act of violence, which he currently has a $25,000 bond for and will appear in court for at 9 a.m. Sept. 6.

In the grand larceny case, Pliska's bond is set at $50,000 while Maxine Pease's bail is set at $5,000 and Dominic Gene Pease's bond is $5,000. All will return to court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 24.

Threats with gun send one to jail

A Comanche man sits behind bars at the Stephens County Jail for allegedly threatening to kill someone and throwing a gun at them at the end of June.

According to court records, Shawn Douglas Tate faces charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, child neglect, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Stephens County Sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene on June 30 and realized Tate had been abusing a victim. Law enforcement also learned Tate had threatened to kill the victim with a gun and threw it out of his truck window at the victim near 58th Street and Seminole Road, where the firearm was later recovered.

Tate's bond is set at $100,000 and he is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 31.

Domestic A&B, cruelty to animals leaves one behind bars

A Duncan man sits behind bars after an argument escalated into a fight and he stomped on a puppy's head during the Fourth of July holiday.

According to court documentation, Bobby Joe Hupp faces a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and cruelty to animals.

Reports from police show the incident happened on July 4. Records show Hupp got into an argument with another person and they started to fight. The same affidavit shows the other person "got the better of Hupp" and when a bystander didn't help Hupp, he accused them of taking the other fighter's side and became "enraged."

After the fight, Hupp grew angry with the bystander and began to strike and choke them. During this time, Hupp allegedly grabbed the victim's 12-week-old puppy and "stomped on its head and grabbed it and started to twist its head as if to break its neck."

He only stopped, reports show, when he realized another party witnessed it and was calling law enforcement.

Hupp remains in jail on a $30,000 bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 31.

