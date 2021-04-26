Crime briefs: Man arrested for third floor break-in; man arrested for domestic assault, assaulting an officer; woman arrested on a warrant

Apr. 26—A 21-year-old Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after police say he broke into a third-floor apartment through a window and stole the resident's keys.

Trenton Rudlong is charged in Olmsted County District Court with first-degree burglary and gross misdemeanor harrassment.

Rochester police were sent about 9:35 p.m. to an apartment in the 1500 block of 41st Street Northwest. A 22-year-old woman told dispatch she had locked herself in a room after hearing someone climb through one of her windows, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman told officers she was afraid to leave the room because she was unsure if the person was still in her apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the third floor hallway. Police were able to identify the man as Rudlong and located the woman's keys on him, according to Moilanen. Rudlong is believed to have climbed up and on to a third floor balcony and then hang onto a gutter to slide over to the woman's window. The woman told officers that was not the first time Rudlong had done this. — A 41-year-old Rochester man was charged with assaulting a police officer after he reportedly head-butted the officer in the face who had been called to respond to a domestic assault.

Damon Russell, 43, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

Rochester police were called about 6:10 p.m. Saturday by a 41-year-old woman who said Russell was following her in a vehicle. The woman had walked away from Russell while the pair were shopping at Costco following an argument, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. She had called her son for a ride and when he arrived, Russell allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his vehicle's trunk and began making threatening statements.

Russell followed the woman as she left with her son. Police caught up with Russell's vehicle in the area of 11th Avenue Northwest and Civic Center Drive. Russell resisted when officers tried to arrest him and an attempt to use a TASER on himwas unsuccessful, according to Moilanen.

Russell allegedly head-butted an officer in the face. — A 41-year-old Oronoco woman was arrested on a warrant for felony criminal damage to property.

Katie Orth, 41, was arrested Friday afternoon on the felony warrant. Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies had to break Orth's passenger window to arrest her, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

A deputy spotted Orth driving a vehicle in Oronoco and knew from previous interactions that Orth had a warrant for her arrest and that she had a history of being combative with law enforcement. The deputy followed Orth while waiting for additional officers to arrive.

The deputy followed Orth into the Wells Fargo parking lot in the 3300 block of 55th Street Northwest. The deputy then approached Orth's passenger-side window and told her she was being arrested, but Orth did not comply, according to Behrns.

Orth became argumentative and refused multiple instructions to get out of the vehicle so an officer used a window punch to break the front passenger window, Behrns said. Orth was arrested and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.