Crime briefs: Man charged with felony DUI after passing out at stoplight with daughter in backseat

Mar. 29—A 37-year-old Owatonna man was charged with first-degree felony driving under the influence in Rochester on Saturday evening, after passing out at a stoplight with his 5-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said the Rochester Police Department received a call at 10:24 p.m. Saturday that a vehicle was sitting in the left- turn lane at the intersection of Marion Road and 12 Street Southeast and had not moved through three cycles of the traffic signal.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing people knocking on the car window, trying to get the driver's attention. The vehicle then drove slowly across all lanes of traffic and ended up on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to the report.

The driver, Wyatt Jackson, was given a field sobriety test by officers, which he failed. Jackson, who has three prior DUI charges in the past three years, was charged with a felony DUI, as well as a fifth-degree controlled substance crime for possessing two grams of cocaine.

He was also charged with driving after cancellation, having an open can of beer in his cup holder and not having an ignition interlock system as he is required to have.

Jackson told police that he was coming back from a birthday party. The mother of the 5-year-old girl picked her up.

