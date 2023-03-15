CRIME BRIEFS: Man charged with manslaughter; New England men plead guilty to counterfeit scam

Mar. 15—Man charged with manslaughter

By Derrick James

Staff Writer

A Hartshorne man was charged with manslaughter stemming from a September 2022 fatal accident.

Court records show Billy Don Carlton Jr., 33, was charged with first degree manslaughter and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoke.

Carlton was released March 10 from the Pittsburg County Jail on a $50,000 bond after a judge agreed to lower a previous bond of $500,000, record show.

A court minute filed in the case states as part of his release, Carlton is to be on house arrest and can not operate a motor vehicle.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states on Sept. 28, 2022, Freddie Lardi was driving a 1986 Toyota truck on U.S. 270 Highway near Old 270 West Road when he was struck from behind by a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Carlton.

"Both vehicles departed the right side of the road, and the truck overturned, ejecting unrestrained Lalli," the report states.

According to the affidavit, Lalli was pronounced dead at the scene with Carlton refusing treatment from medics before being transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center by a family member.

A trooper who interviewed Carlton at the hospital said "several indicators of impairment" were observed during the interview, the affidavit states.

Carlton verbally consented to a consensual blood draw with his blood being sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for further testing, according to the report.

According to the report, Cartlon's blood indicted positive results for amphetamine, methamphetamine, diazepam, cannabinoids, and other prescription drugs.

"Carlton has a history of drug use and has been arrested numerous times for driving under the influence or drugs," the affidavit states. "Carlton has a DUI conviction within the previous ten years."

Two men plead guilty to federal charges in counterfeit scam

Two men from New England pleaded guilty to federal charges after using counterfeit money to purchase high dollar items from Walmart stores across Oklahoma.

Story continues

Ryan Samuel Santana, 22, Reading, Pennsylvania, and Tyrone Kasean Dicks, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, were each charged in Pittsburg County District Court with felony counts of uttering a forged instrument back in May 2022.

Charges against the men were dismissed last week after the men pleaded guilty to federal charges filed against the men for the same offense.

Both men were indicted in the Western District of Oklahoma with conspiracy, two counts of passing counterfeit currency, and possession of counterfeit currency.

The men agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that resulted in the dismissal of two counts of passing counterfeit currency, and possession of counterfeit currency.

"Defendants understand that the sentence imposed upon them is within the sole discretion of the court," the plea deal states.

Both men will be sentenced at a later date following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

An affidavit in the case states Santana and Dicks were charged after McAlester police were called to Walmart after the store received a large amount of counterfeit bills.

The report states Santana and Dicks entered Walmart and purchased an Apple Watch for $471.90 in the electronics section and gave the clerk $480 in $20 bills.

The two men then split up and grabbed a $493.90 mixer and a $394.10 vacuum and each purchased the items separately in $20 bills before leaving the store and getting into a dark SUV, the application states.

According to the affidavit, store employees discovered that the $20 bills used by the men were fake and video footage was used by Walmart employees to see when and where the bills were used.

MPD Officer Chris Troussel wrote that after he received the report, he learned that Walmart stores in Broken Bow and Mustang also reported similar incidents with Mustang Police taking three suspects into custody.

Several of the counterfeit bills were found to have identical serial numbers with Troussel speaking with a Mustang Police investigator verifying that bills with matching serial numbers were also used in Mustang, the report states.

Photographs were then used to match Santana and Dicks to the use of the counterfeit bills in McAlester, the affidavit states.

The men were also found to have used counterfeit money at a Walmart in Broken Bow.

—Derrick James