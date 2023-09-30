CRIME BRIEFS: Man exposes self to family; woman uses minor to hide contraband

Sep. 30—A McAlester man was charged after he said had the right to expose himself because "he was God" and a Midwest City woman was arrested for using a minor to bring contraband into a local prison.

McAlester man accused of exposing himself to family

A McAlester man was arrested and charged after exposing himself to a family and saying he had the right to because "he was God."

Ian Boyd, 34, was being held Friday in the Pittsburg County Jail on two counts of sexual abuse-child under 12, indecent exposure, obstructing an officer, and resisting an officer.

Boyd was being held on a $100,000 bond.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states officers were called Monday morning to a residence in McAlester for a report of a man showing his genitals to the children and neighbors next door.

The neighbors told police Boyd walked outside and exposed himself to two adults and two children and Boyd told them "he was God and had the right to show his penis to anyone he wanted," the report states.

Officers wrote in their report Ian walked back inside his residence before coming back out in a robe. "He saw me and then started to walk back inside," the affidavit states.

The report states Boyd refused commands from officers and had to be taken to the ground where he continued to refuse commands.

"While I was dealing with Ian, I could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person," officers wrote in the affidavit.

Woman charged with using minor to bring drugs into prison

Investigators said a Midwest City woman was arrested after she used a minor to bring drugs into Oklahoma State Penitentiary during an inmate visit.

Luvnique Asha Lee, 28, was charged this week with trafficking in illegal drugs, bringing contraband into a penal institution, child neglect, and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to records filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Lee remained Friday in the Pittsburg County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

Investigators from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Office of Inspector General wrote in an affidavit on Sept. 24, investigators saw on live surveillance video Lee and a minor entered the prison to visit OSP inmate Christian Harris and watched the minor hand Harris an unknown item.

After the visitation ended, Harris was taken to a holding area where he handed a correctional officer a package containing a brown leafy substance, the report states.

The minor admitted during a later interview a second package was still on their person and handed the package over to investigators, the report states.

"The second package was found to contain approximately 135 grams of a crystal-like substance," the affidavit states.

According to the report, Lee told investigators the packages were delivered to her house by a family member of Harris and that she used the minor to bring the packages into the prison.

Lee was arrested and transported to the Pittsburg County Jail with the minor being released due to their age, the affidavit states.

Harris was also charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, bringing contraband into a penal institution, and conspiracy to commit a felony

—Derrick James