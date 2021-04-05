Crime briefs: Multiple brush fires in Olmsted County; bullet strikes home; man arrested for alleged pizza assault
Apr. 5—The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to at least three brush fires in the county during the weekend.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a red flag warning across the state, urging Minnesotans to not burn brush and yard debris because of dry conditions, gusty winds and low humidity.
On Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to two grass/brush fires. The first was reported about 1:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of 110th Avenue Northwest in New Haven Township. A 75-year-old homeowner was burning stumps when the fire got away from him. He did not have a burn permit and was issued a misdemeanor citation, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.
Shortly before 4 p.m. that same day, the sheriff's office responded to the 700 block of Windermere Court Northwest in Oronoco. A 39-year-old man reported he was burning some small stumps when the fire spread to a metal out building.
On Sunday, the sheriff's office was called about 1 p.m. to the 11000 block of County Road 10 Southeast. A 67-year-old property owner was burning brush and stumps when the fire got away from him. — A 29-year-old Rockdell Township homeowner discovered that a bullet had entered his home sometime Sunday.
The man reported that he returned about 4 p.m. to his home in the 9600 block of Olmsted County Road 108 Southwest and noticed an strange smell in his home, but didn't see anything, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.
About 8:15 p.m., the man discovered that a bullet entered his home near the front door and had gone through an interior wall before striking a second interior wall. — A 34-year-old Rochester man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting Domino's employees because they did not put his pizza toppings on the side.
The Rochester Police Department were sent about 10:30 p.m. to Domino's Pizza, 4125 East Frontage Road N.W., for a report of an assault, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A customer was apparently upset that employees had not put the pizza toppings on the side and threw the pizza slices at employees through the drive-thru window and then allegedly pointed a gun at them.
Officers found the man at the Valhalla apartment complex on Elton Hills Drive. The man, identified as Victor Fortner, reportedly admitted to police he had been at Domino's, but denied pointing a handgun at employees.
Officers did not find a gun. Fortner allegedly asked officers "what if someone made it look like they had a gun," but then changed the subject when officers questioned him further, according to Moilanen.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and terroristic threats.