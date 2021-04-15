Crime briefs: Police make arrests in alleged shooting, assault, drug cases

Apr. 15—Frederick man charged with robbery in shooting

Christopher Michael Smith, 18, of the 2000 block of Rosecrans Court, is being held without bail in connection to two shootings in Frederick. Smith was arrested April 2.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Taney Avenue Dec. 9, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, police wrote in charging documents. The man was taken to a shock trauma facility.

Smith is accused of shooting the man in his car after he didn't turn over his possessions, police said. A fingerprint on the vehicle reportedly matched Smith's, charging documents state.

Police came into contact with Smith while investigating another shooting that occurred Feb. 24 in the 2000 block of Rosecrans Court. In that incident, Smith is accused of shooting at a moving vehicle, charging documents show.

For both incidents, he faces charges that include first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, using a firearm in a violent crime, theft, reckless endangerment and other firearms violations.

Frederick man accused of sword assault, punching pregnant woman

Frederick resident Ragime Franklin, 30, was arrested April 10 for allegedly cutting a pregnant woman's leg with a katana sword and punching her stomach in an apartment March 25.

The woman awoke around 6 a.m. after Franklin allegedly punched her stomach and slashed her shin with the sword, Frederick police wrote in charging documents. She was taken to a hospital and required stitches for her leg injury, police said.

Another adult and child were also nearby when the incident occurred.

Police searched the area for Franklin, and a warrant for his arrest was issued that day but not served until April 10, online court records show. He faces charges including first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Franklin is being held without bail.

Frostburg woman charged with intent to distribute

Story continues

Tara Jonette Leap, 44, of the unit block of College Avenue in Frostburg, faces drug charges after Maryland State Police allegedly found heroin and cocaine inside a vehicle after a traffic stop in Frederick County.

A trooper pulled over a driver for talking on the phone while driving April 10 around 1 p.m. in the area of Interstate 70 and Linganore Road, according to charging documents. Leap was a passenger, police said. Inside a purse Leap said was hers, police reportedly found nearly 90 grams of heroin, about 79 grams of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

Leap faces charges that include possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possessing a large amount of CDS, possessing CDS that is not marijuana and possessing CDS equipment, online court records show. She was released on recognizance on Monday.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller