Crime briefs: Police issue charges of assault, burglary, sex offense

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
Jul. 28—Man arrested after police say they saw gun outline in bag

A Frederick man faces firearms violations after police reportedly found a handgun on him Friday.

DeRome Dantrell Lewis, 26, is being held without bail for charges of possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, possessing a firearm related to drugs, having a loaded handgun on his person and illegal possession of ammunition, online court records show.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Frederick Police Department to help apprehend a person wanted out-of-state, according to charging documents. While police conducted surveillance in the 1000 block of Key Parkway, they reportedly saw Lewis going from building to building with other known drug dealers, police wrote. The officer and a member of the U.S. Marshals Service noticed Lewis wore a fanny pack with a heavy object inside, and allegedly saw the outline of a handgun in the bag.

Police found a Glock 9mm handgun inside the fanny pack and three rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents. Police were reportedly familiar with Lewis through another handgun-related arrest June 24. Lewis allegedly possessed suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, plastic baggies, large amounts of cash and a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue in the June incident, police wrote.

At the time of Friday's incident, police said he was out on bail for the previous handgun case.

In Frederick County District Court Monday, public defender Ashley Sener questioned how authorities were able to see the outline of a gun through the fanny pack. She asked Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. to consider releasing him on a secured bond, noting he has family and works in the area. Kyle Kane of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office argued Lewis is a danger and flight risk.

Bartgis ruled to hold Lewis without bail, acknowledging his earlier arrest from June. Lewis' next court date for the July 23 case is yet to be scheduled.

Thurmont man charged with burglary, sex offense

Police arrested a Thurmont man after a woman found him hiding in her children's bedroom Monday.

Jose Diaz-Rodriguez, 21, is being held without bail on three counts of burglary, two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of assault, online court records showed Wednesday. He did not have an attorney listed.

The Thurmont Police Department responded at about 5 a.m. to Sunhigh Drive and learned the mother reportedly awoke to find a man hiding in a bedroom, police said in a news release. The mother escorted him out, then learned from her children that he touched them "inappropriately," police wrote. Police investigated and subsequently arrested Diaz-Rodriguez.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25.

Frederick man accused of choking woman

A Frederick man is being held without bail on first- and second-degree assault charges stemming from an alleged incident July 20.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence at about 8:30 p.m. to learn Joseph Michael Edward Suero, 39, allegedly strangled a woman after they argued, according to charging documents. Suero alleged the disagreement was verbal, but police said they saw a finger-shaped mark on the woman's neck and a bruise on her arm.

Suero did not have an attorney listed in online court records Wednesday, though he is to be represented by the public defender's office. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.

Frederick man charged in assault, home invasion

A Frederick man faces felony assault and home invasion charges after he allegedly choked and punched a woman July 16.

Kristopher Anthony Weaver, 44, was also charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show. He was being held without bail as of Wednesday, with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18. He did not have an attorney listed online.

A woman told police Weaver kicked in her door and she defended herself with a knife, charging documents read. The Frederick Police Department responded to the residence around midnight, finding Weaver bloodied and wearing a torn shirt, according to charging documents.

Police noted Weaver had a cut on his neck, but he refused medical treatment. Weaver insisted to police nothing happened.

