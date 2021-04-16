Crime briefs: Rochester men face firearms charge; two charged with vehicle theft

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

Apr. 16—Two Rochester men have been charged with illegally possessing firearms after police responded to a report of someone waving a gun from a vehicle.

Rochester police were called about 7:15 p.m. Thursday to Essex Park Apartments for a report of a passenger in a vehicle waving a gun. An officer located a vehicle matching the description at the intersection of West River Parkway and 37th Street Northwest. When the officer drove past the vehicle, "the rear passenger shrunk down into his seat," the criminal complaint states.

The vehicle also "suddenly changed lanes" before pulling into a gas station. The officer followed the vehicle and activated his lights and siren. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted. The occupants of the vehicle denied there were any weapons inside, according to the complaint.

Police reportedly found a loaded 10 mm Glock handgun in the backseat and a loaded Ruger .22 caliber handgun in the glovebox. The Ruger was reported stolen out of Red Wing.

Jeremy James Hatchett, 21, and Devontae Maurice Wilson, 23, both of Rochester, were arrested. Both are charged with possession of a firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence. They were scheduled to make their first appearances in Olmsted County District Court on Friday morning. — Two people were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property after an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy found a stolen vehicle in a Rochester hotel parking lot.

Larietta Jo Sauer, 41, and Paul Anthony Martinez, 28, made their first appearance Thursday morning in Olmsted County District Court on the two felony charges.

The pair were arrested Wednesday, April 14, at the Quality Inn and Suites in Rochester. A deputy had gone to the hotel to serve a warrant and noticed a gold-colored 2001 Lexus RX 300. The deputy knew a similar vehicle had been reported stolen and had not yet been recovered.

The vehicle had been stolen from Shar's Country Palace on Feb. 4. At that time, a 62-year-old Southeast Rochester man, who was working on the vehicle for a customer, told deputies he had left the vehicle running in the lot because he intended to have one drink. He came out about three hours later and the vehicle was gone.

The deputy reported seeing Sauer open the driver's door and rummage through the vehicle before walking back into the hotel. The deputy got a search warrant for Sauer and Martinez, their hotel room and the Lexus.

Once the warrant was served, Sauer reportedly handed over the keys to the vehicle and said the vehicle belonged to Martinez.

Deputies later determined that the license plate on the vehicle also was stolen.

