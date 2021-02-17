Crime briefs: stolen truck; construction site theft
Feb. 17—BYRON — A 26-year-old man's vehicle was stolen after he left it running outside of a gas station Tuesday night in Byron.
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Kwik Trip gas station at 16 Second Ave. NW for a report of a stolen white 2009 Ford F150. A 26-year-old man told deputies he parked his vehicle on the southside of the gas station and left it running while he ran inside for less than five minutes. He came out to see his truck leaving the lot, according to Sgt. James Schueller.
"I always leave my doors unlocked and the keys in it since this is a small town. I never thought this would happen," the man reportedly told deputies.
The truck has large tow mirrors and a dent on the back passenger side under the tailgate. — Between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of construction equipment was reported stolen from a trailer in Northwest Rochester.
Rochester police received a report Tuesday that sometime between Feb. 10 and Tuesday, someone cut the padlock on a construction trailer in the 4100 block of 31st Avenue Northwest and stole numerous cordless power tools including batteries, charging stations, nail and air guns, compressors and drills, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.