Crime briefs: teens suspected in Stewartville laundromat damage; GPS monitor stolen from tractor; Oronoco man arrested for Girl Scouts cookie theft
Mar. 22—STEWARTVILLE — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a group of teenagers likely caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at a Stewartville laundromat late last week.
Sheriff's deputies received a report of criminal damage to property on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Sometime overnight from Wednesday to Thursday morning, people were inside the City Center Laundromat, 104 City Center Place, and broke or damage a number of items there.
The door was broken off the circuit breaker box, the thermostat cover was damage, holes were put in the Sheetrock and the counters were damaged as well as the dryers, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.
The incident is under investigation, but Behrns said the suspects are teenagers. — A Quincy Township farmer discovered that a John Deere monitor had been removed from a shed.
The theft is a more than $15,000 loss because the GPS monitor contained about $9,000 worth of subscriptions on it, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.
The 65-year-old farmer reported the incident on Friday, but said it could have occurred between December 2020 and the day he reported it. — A 43-year-old Oronoco man was arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of third-degree burglary and theft of property after Rochester police say he stole $1,250 worth of Girl Scout cookies.
Joel Scott Whittaker was arrested in the 3900 block of East Frontage Road in Rochester after police were sent there for a burglary alarm. Whittaker was stopped as he was leaving a loading dock, according to Rochester police Sgt. Eric Strop.
Inside Whittaker's vehicle, police reportedly found $1,250 worth of Girl Scout cookies. Whittaker reportedly told officer he was in the area to "dumpster dive" and saw a loading dock door was partially open and he went inside and began filling his car with cookies.
More than two dozen boxes of cookies were delivered by police to the Salvation Army Day Center because they had been left sitting in two stacks by the dock door. There is not indication that the packages were opened, but a property manager for the Girls Scouts said they could not sell boxes that were touching the floor.