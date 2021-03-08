Crime briefs: two arrested for BB gun incident; Arkansas woman arrested for DWI; windows smashed at hiking areas

Mar. 8—Two Rochester residents were arrested early Monday morning following an incident at Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park.

Rochester police were called about 12:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Marion Road Southeast for a report of two people who forced their way into a residence and threatened the home's occupant, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Police arrested Benjamin McQuay, 28, on suspicion of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, carrying a BB gun in public and possession of drug paraphernalia. Megan Thomas, 28, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a BB gun in public and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair, along with another woman, reportedly went to the Oak Terrace residence to get clothing and a watch and when the resident locked the door, McQuay reportedly forced his way in. At one point, McQuay allegedly pulled out a gun, which later turned to be a BB gun, and handed it to Thomas. The group then left.

Following a traffic stop, police arrested McQuay and Thomas. Moilanen said officers found 3 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine and a 10-gram bag of a mixture of cocaine and meth. — A 48-year-old woman from Arkansas was arrested Saturday after Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called to respond to speeding vehicle.

Callers reported about 4:30 p.m. a vehicle going approximately 100 mph on northbound Olmsted County Road 8 from State Highway 30 in High Forest Township. Deputies near the area found the 2013 Ford Edge and saw the vehicle cross the centerline. The vehicle was stopped in the 3300 block of Olmsted County Road 8 Southwest.

The driver, identified as Jennifer Burris, of Mountain Home, Ark., was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns. Burris blew a 0.26, Behrns said. — Walkers and hikers are urged to take precautions against would be thieves as the weather improves.

"It's getting warm and the thieves have been out. They've been out quite a bit," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said. "Please be wise when you go to use trails ... Do everything you can to help protect yourself and not be a victim."

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took two reported Sunday afternoon of smashed car windows at two separate trail areas. A woman reported about 1:15 p.m. that she came back from a walk at the Great River Ridge Trailhead in the 11000 block of Olmsted County Road 9 to find her car window broken and her purse missing.

Just before 3 p.m., a woman reported that her window was smashed at Gamehaven Reservoir, 2016 45th St. SE. Nothing was taken from her vehicle.