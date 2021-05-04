Crime briefs: two attempted break-ins reported; catalytic converter thefts; teen could face assault charge

May 4—Rochester police received two reports late last week of attemped break-ins. The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

A 38-year-old woman in the 100 block of Grande Isle Avenue Southwest reported that sometime between April 26-27, someone tried to force entry through her front door. The person or persons were unsuccessful, but did cause damage to the door.

On May 1, a 29-year-old woman who lives in the 2900 block of Charles Court Northwest reported that it appeared someone tried to force their way in through the home's front door. — Two area businesses reported catalytic converter thefts.

Universal Marine & RV reported on April 30 that six RVs parked at the business had catalytic converters taken. The six RVs belonged to different people.

At Rochester City Lines, two buses were hit by thieves. It is believed the converters were taken sometime between April 23 and May 3. — A 16-year-old Rochester boy could face a criminal charge after police were called to a Northwest park for a report of threatening behavior.

Police were called about 8:20 p.m. Monday to Cimarron Park, 2029 48th St. NW, for a report of a young person who pulled a knife and made a threatening comment to two other young people at the park.

A 14-year-old girl told police she had been at the park with her 7-year-old brother when the 16-year-old boy approached them, pulled out a pocket knife, held it down by his leg and made a remark that he would choke the 7-year-old.

When police arrived and spoke with the 16-year-old boy, he reportedly admitted to having a knife on him and pointing it at the two other people. He told police he thought the 7-year-old was bullying somebody and having been bullied himself, he hated that behavior and took the knife out and told the 7-year-old to stop, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The 16-year-old boy could face a charge of second-degree assault.