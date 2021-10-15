Crime at the center of Atlanta mayor's race as voting begins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayoral candidates are talking about affordable housing, hoping to stave off a secession movement in a wealthy neighborhood and trading increasingly pointed jabs. But as in so many places across the country, the election is really about crime.

News is dominated by reports of violence, and residents poor and rich demand solutions, even as many say they want to balance policing and social justice. Candidates seeking to mollify voters are competing in a wide-open race after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms surprised many in May by announcing she didn't want a second term. Now, with 14 names on the Nov. 2 ballot, a runoff in the nonpartisan race seems almost certain.

Early in-person voting began this week and recent polls show many voters still undecided. Kasim Reed, Bottoms' predecessor, is a top contender. City Council President Felicia Moore, long a Reed critic, is another leading candidate. Attorney Sharon Gay and council members Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown also have gained support.

Like cities across the country, homicides have increased in Atlanta. As of Oct. 9, murders were up 14% over the same period last year and 60% compared with 2019, Atlanta police data show. High-profile killings — a woman and her dog stabbed to death late at night in the city’s premier park, a bartender abducted and fatally shot as she returned home after a late shift — have frightened residents. Neighborhood social media sites teem with posts about crime, generating dozens of frustrated and fearful comments.

Reed, who served two four-year terms beginning in 2010, left office amid a federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. A half-dozen members of his administration have been indicted. Some pleaded guilty and others await trial.

Reed was never charged. His campaign released a statement from his lawyers saying federal prosecutors told them in August that "their inquiry regarding Kasim Reed was completed and that the inquiry regarding Mr. Reed is closed. There is no federal investigation of Kasim Reed.”

Asked to confirm that, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta declined to comment.

Reed said he wouldn't have challenged Bottoms, but once she announced her exit, he said he was motivated by the crime surge to seek a third term. He's uniquely qualified to confront it, he says, citing the low crime rate and hundreds of police officers hired when he was mayor.

“I think voters have a really simple question to ask themselves: Do they think that they’re better off today than they were four years ago when I was mayor? My sense is that we were definitely better off four years ago,” he said.

But Reed remains polarizing, with some residents convinced he’s the proven leader needed to fight crime, while others question his integrity and believe he’s driven primarily by self-interest.

Moore, who talks constantly about ethics, transparency and accountability, said crime pushed her to enter the race, even before Bottoms bowed out.

“I was just getting so much increasing contact with me about crime, people just being victims of crime, sometimes 1 or 2 in the morning, consoling people,” she said. “I needed to step up and attempt to take the wheel of the ship.”

Gay, recently managing partner of a law firm, says she brings a fresh approach as someone who hasn’t held elected office and isn't tied to past mistakes. To combat crime, she would focus on problem properties, restore police morale and get officers on the street, she says.

Dickens touts increasing the number of officers, arresting gang leaders and implementing community policing. He also aims to increase affordable housing, improve infrastructure and ensure current residents qualify for high-paying jobs coming to the city.

Brown says generational poverty, gentrification and insufficient affordable housing feed unemployment, homelessness and crime. He stresses a focus on those root causes and emphasizes community policing.

Brown is currently under federal indictment, accused of borrowing money and making credit card purchases and then claiming he was the victim of identity theft. The alleged crimes took place before his election to City Council, and Brown denies guilt.

Organizers who want the upscale Buckhead neighborhood to become its own city — taking about 20% of Atlanta's population and a disproportionately higher chunk of its tax base with it — cite crime as a key factor. The top mayoral candidates say they'll take Buckhead's concerns seriously, hoping to quash support for a referendum in the Georgia legislature or to convince voters to reject separation if it makes the ballot.

Atlanta's population grew 19% from 2010 to 2020, rising to nearly 500,000, last year's census found. That growth has been accompanied by corporate expansions in close-in neighborhoods. Property values have soared, and longtime residents say the crunch has reached traditionally more affordable neighborhoods.

While the Black population increased slightly, the white, Asian and Hispanic populations all rose faster over the past 10 years. People who identify as Black now make up less than a majority of Atlantans for the first time in decades.

Tammy Greer, a political science professor at Clark Atlanta University, says longtime Black residents are expressing anxieties through concerns over affordable housing and jobs.

“You have this perceived black Mecca of the South that is dwindling in Black population and has not had the political, economic and social capital that comes with the name,” Greer said.

Although new people are arriving, Greer said “legacy” residents still control politics, and for them, times don’t seem as good. That has to do, in part, with the city’s steep income inequality. White households have a median income above $100,000, while Black households typically make about $35,000.

The race may ultimately hinge on which candidate has the most enthusiastic supporters — or is seen as less objectionable to supporters of candidates who don't make a runoff. The last two mayors won by tight margins, with just hundreds of votes sealing their victories.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Now Channeling: Naomi Osaka's Free-Spirited Vacation Style in Greece

    Tennis player Naomi Osaka is taking some well-deserved R&R time in Mykonos, Greece, and she's been nice enough to share the sights with her Instagram followers. Unsurprisingly - given her ties to the fashion world - she packed a very stylish suitcase. The athlete first lounged on a yacht in a black linen button-down, embroidered with an eye print.

  • STRANGER THINGS Cards Turn MAGIC: THE GATHERING Upside Down

    Magic: The Gathering's newest Secret Lair drop is heading to Hawkins, Indiana for some '80s horror, with a new set of Stranger Things Magic cards. The post STRANGER THINGS Cards Turn MAGIC: THE GATHERING Upside Down appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Russian 'vaccine tourists' travel to Serbia for Pfizer shot

    Russian businessman Pavel Grigoriev and his wife are filling out forms at a vaccination centre housed in a huge exhibition hall in Belgrade, some 1,700 kilometres (,1060 miles) from their home in Moscow. The couple has come all this way to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine because it, unlike the four vaccines on offer in Russia, is approved by the World Health Organisation and the European Union. "We have decided to get the Pfizer vaccine because, we think, it will allow us more frequent travels to Europe," the 50-year-old Grigoriev said.

  • Why Dont’a Hightower compared Jamie Collins to Matthew Judon

    Jamie Collins managed one sack on just three snaps in his 2021 debut.

  • Who was Sir David Amess? Brexiteer Tory MP who championed animal welfare and pro-life issues

    Days ago Sir David Amess was signing copies of his memoir of life as a backbench MP at the Conservative party conference and appealing for votes at the forthcoming Westminster Dog of the Year Show.

  • Homelessness, police, Amazon top Seattle mayoral debate

    The two candidates for Seattle mayor agreed Thursday that tackling an ongoing homelessness crisis was the top issue facing the the Northwest's largest city, but they differed sharply about how to pay for that. Lorena González and Bruce Harrell also clashed over police funding and the role and responsibility that tech giant Amazon has for problems in the city where its headquarters is located. González, the City Council president and a former civil rights attorney, said Amazon and other wealthy interests need to pay more taxes.

  • Sir David Amess: The ‘kind and dedicated’ Tory MP stabbed to death while meeting constituents

    Tributes flooded Twitter for the father-of-five, who was a well-known animal lover and campaigner.

  • Jefferson statue faces ouster from New York's City Hall

    An 1833 statue of Thomas Jefferson will be taken out of New York's City Hall in the coming days and sent to a museum, capping longstanding efforts to remove the founding father's likeness because he owned slaves. Asked about the statue on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he understood why Jefferson's history as a slaveowner “profoundly bothers people, and why they find it’s something that can’t be ignored.” The statue has stood in the room where the City Council meets.

  • Artist sues newly freed Bill Cosby over 1990 hotel encounter

    A prominent Bill Cosby accuser filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before the state's two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires. Los Angeles artist Lili Bernard told The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby's recent release from prison. The 84-year-old Cosby has been free since June, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction in another case on procedural grounds.

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • Boston Bomber case: Kavanaugh, Kagan clash in rare testy exchange over mitigating evidence

    The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • A Black Army officer says she was profiled when she was denied entry to a Louisiana casino after an employee discredited her military ID

    Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month. Then things took a turn.

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Trump Tells GOP: Back My Big Lie or I’ll Burn the Party Down

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyDonald Trump is the biggest loose cannon in the world.If Joe Biden actually ends up spending trillions of dollars to radically transform America, it will be because Trump sabotaged not one, but two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia after refusing to accept his own defeat, giving Democrats a surprise majority in both houses of Congress to go along with the White House.He could have an even bigger, and more damaging, impact on Republicans

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a