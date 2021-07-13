Crime consists of heroin, meth, cocaine

Jul. 13—ASHLAND — Drug cops put out one suspected drug trafficker's business when they found his stash inside a hollowed-out fire extinguisher, according to court records.

Riccardo M. Rothwell, 41, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense trafficking in more than 4 grams of cocaine, second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators attached with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit had been surveilling Rothwell when he was pulled over in the 1900 block of Greenup Avenue in Ashland for traffic infractions, records show.

During a search of Rothwell's car, deputies turned up a bundled of cash and an ounce of meth, according to his arrest citation.

While speaking with officers about the trafficking investigation, Rothwell gave up his hidey-hole inside a hollow fire extinguisher, revealing three more bags of meth, records show.

Inside a fanny pack, deputies found heroin and cocaine, records show.

