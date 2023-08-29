Crime continues in Seattle’s Lake City with man’s fatal shooting

Seattle police are investigating fatal shooting in the Lake City area. It’s the latest in a series of recent crimes in the neighborhood since last week.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police were called to 32nd Avenue Northeast near the intersection of 137th, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. An alley there appeared to be the focus of the investigation.

Officers gave the man aid until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they don’t yet know what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The homicide unit will lead the investigation. There have been at least three significant crimes in the Lake City area recently, including a child luring incident reported on Aug. 25, an armed robbery on Aug. 22, and a smash-and-grab burglary at a cannabis shop, also on Aug. 22.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.