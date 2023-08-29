Crime continues in Seattle’s Lake City with man’s fatal shooting

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
0

Seattle police are investigating fatal shooting in the Lake City area. It’s the latest in a series of recent crimes in the neighborhood since last week.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police were called to 32nd Avenue Northeast near the intersection of 137th, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. An alley there appeared to be the focus of the investigation.

Officers gave the man aid until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they don’t yet know what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The homicide unit will lead the investigation. There have been at least three significant crimes in the Lake City area recently, including a child luring incident reported on Aug. 25, an armed robbery on Aug. 22, and a smash-and-grab burglary at a cannabis shop, also on Aug. 22.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Recommended Stories

  • German Bionic’s latest exoskeleton helps healthcare workers lift elderly patients

    German Bionic, the robot exoskeleton startup behind the lightweight Apogee exosuit, just revealed the Apogee+, a hardware refresh intended to service health care workers. The powered exoskeleton allows nurses and other health care professionals to have greater access to patients, particularly the elderly and the infirm. The company hopes to decrease the “immense levels of stress endured” by these medical professionals.

  • Google's Cloud Spanner Data Boost is now generally available

    At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Datapric or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Gerrit Kazmaier, Google Cloud's VP and GM for database, data analytics and Looker.

  • Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, other NBA stars take offense to Noah Lyles' 'world champion' take

    “I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"

  • Google launches BigQuery Studio, a new way to work with data

    According to a NewVantage survey, 97.6% of major worldwide organizations are focusing investments into big data and AI. Google's proposed solution is BigQuery Studio, a new service within BigQuery, its fully managed serverless data warehouse, that provides a single experience to edit programming languages including SQL, Python and Spark to run analytics and machine learning workloads at "petabyte scale." BigQuery Studio is available in preview as of this week.

  • Google just made it a lot easier for people to begin automating their smart home

    Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.

  • Redwood Materials raises $1B to expand US battery supply chain

    Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.

  • Google introduces GKE Enterprise to help companies manage complex Kubernetes environments

    Google launched Kubernetes back in 2014 as an open source project to help manage containers. Over time, as it has become a cloud native mainstay, the company has continued to support the open source project, while offering its own commercial version called GKE (short for Google Kubernetes Engine). Today, at Google Cloud Next, the company launched a new enterprise version of GKE.

  • Amazon acquires Fig, a startup building autocomplete for the command line

    Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Google's new A3 GPU supercomputer with Nvidia H100 GPUs will be generally available next month

    Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.

  • Google Colab gains an enterprise tier

    Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."

  • 2023 Heisman favorites, sleepers and fades: Can Caleb Williams pull a rare repeat?

    Can USC's Caleb Williams become the first player since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win multiple Heismans?

  • Google's AlloyDB AI transforms databases to power generative AI apps

    AlloyDB, Google's fully managed PostgresSQL-compatible database service, is gaining a few AI smarts. Google today announced the launch of AlloyDB AI, an integrated set of capabilities built into AlloyDB for PostgreSQL to support developers in building generative AI apps using their own data. AlloyDB AI, available in preview via AlloyDB Omni (which is moving from a technical preview to public preview), provides built-in support for vector embeddings -- delivering the foundation for AI search apps and more.

  • 3M's legal troubles aren't over despite $18.5 billion in settlements

    The conglomerate on Tuesday announced a new settlement that would resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging earplugs caused hearing loss.

  • Best Buy earnings beat estimates, but it wasn't a great quarter

    Best Buy's quarter had several holes in it that investors should consider before cheering an earnings beat.

  • It's time to accelerate integration of commercial space tech into the US Department of Defense

    Commercial space capabilities are playing a crucial role in providing Ukraine an advantage in its fight against Russian aggression. Commercial systems are proving resilience and complicating Russia’s moves. Data from commercial systems is easy to share because it is unclassified.

  • Stock futures steady with consumer confidence data on deck: Stock market news today

    Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a stream of economic data.

  • Nearly 73,000 shoppers rave about this 'lifesaver' car jump starter — save $45 'til midnight

    Score the bestselling Noco Boost Plus for just $80 today.

  • After lackluster August for stocks, history says September might not be much better

    August has been a challenging month for investors. September isn't typically much better.

  • Max will stream 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Killing Eve' and other AMC+ shows

    Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.