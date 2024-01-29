Crime crackdown: Dozen arrested in PPB weekend missions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In coordinated missions around the city, Portland police made a dozen arrests, served 22 warrants and recovered 3 stolen cars over the weekend.

The efforts in the Parkrose, Argay and Cully neighborhoods also included 27 traffic stops and the seizing of illegal drugs, authorities told KOIN 6 News.

PPB also put into motion a stolen vehicle operation that led to multiple arrests, a number of recovered stolen cars and the confiscation of an illegally owned gun.

Multiple stolen vehicles recovered, arrests made in PPB-led mission

In that effort, PPB’s East Precinct worked with officials from different agencies across the region on Friday night. Portland and Vancouver police said they arrested 10 people connected to stolen cars. Authorities said they recovered 11 stolen cars in 25 stops.

Drive-by shooting arrest made, stolen vehicles recovered in Vancouver PD operation

Vancouver police said they recovered 4 stolen cars and a stolen gun.

Portland officials said there has been a 25% reduction in stolen cars reported over the past year.

