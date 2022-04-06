Crime down about 1% this year, but kids with guns ‘concerning,’ CMPD says

Overall crime has remained relatively flat this year, but guns in the hands of youths remain a priority for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

For the first quarter of 2022, overall crime increased just 1% compared with the same period a year ago, CMPD said at a news conference Wednesday.

Violent crime went up 2%, and property crime rose 1%.

“The concerning piece is the number of times that our officers are encountering kids 12, 13, 14, 15 years old who are in possession of guns,” Maj. Bryan Foley said.

Join us for our press conference as we share an update on crime statistics and trends for the first quarter of 2022. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC https://t.co/0rYfW6n7nZ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2022

Families should pay closer attention to children’s access to guns, he said.

At least 25 guns have been found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses this academic year.

Foley said generally what he has seen is that most shootings that aren’t domestic related, involve youth under the age of 25.

So far this year, three teens have been killed due to gun violence, one as young as 14.

Two weeks ago, a 10-year-old girl named Cherish was shot at a car wash on Sunset Road. She was hospitalized with “life-altering injuries,” CMPD said at the time. She remains in critical condition. No suspect has been arrested.

The question people need to be asking is where are the guns coming from, Foley said. More often than not, the guns are stolen from lawful owners who fail to properly secure their weapons, he said.

“The car break-ins are by far the most frequent way we see firearms out (in) the criminal element and distributed out on the street,” Foley said. “That’s very frustrating ... ”

Story continues

“In half of the larceny from auto that I see where guns are stolen, the cars are unlocked.”

CMPD crime statistics

▪ There have been 18 homicides this year, Foley said. However, the city’s open data portal shows 19 through March 29, the same as this point a year ago.

▪ Aggravated assault is up 5%. There have been 517 aggravated assault arrests, a 2% increase from last year. Nearly 800 guns have been seized as evidence – up 16% from last year.

▪ Rapes and sexual assaults are down 23%.

▪ Robberies have decreased 5%, but burglaries increased 7%.

▪ CMPD’s Crime Gun Suppression Team, which was formed last year, has made 58 arrests, seized 52 illegal firearms, and executed seven search warrants.

▪ Vehicle thefts increased by 11%, with 733 reported this year.

Foley said many vehicle thefts occur because drivers leave their cars running, or leave their key fob in the vehicle while they run an errand or step into the gas station. Then, someone simply jumps in the car and takes off, he said.

“Don’t leave your key fobs in your cars, please, just like guns, consider it just like a firearm or your driver’s license or your checkbook or your debit card, whatever,” he said.

“And if you don’t want to be a victim of crime, take it indoors, lock your car doors, please.”