Crime epidemic claims as unsolved shoplifting cases hit a five-year high

Shoplifters have been given a green light to go on with their crimes, opposition politicians say

Unsolved shoplifting cases have hit a five-year high in what is being called a “crime epidemic”.

It is claimed organised gangs are being “let off the hook” after analysis of Home Office data by the Liberal Democrats showed more than 200,000 reports of shoplifting - 560 a day - went unsolved in the year ending July 2023.

The research found that the number of unsolved shoplifting cases has hit its highest point in five years, and increased by a third since last year.

Meanwhile, separate research from the Labour Party showed that just one in 200 crimes was solved by police over the last 12 months.

Shoplifting cases have surged in the last year, and retail bosses claim the offence has been effectively decriminalised.

Police chiefs have resisted demands by the Government that officers respond to every report, arguing this is not “realistic”. Some shop owners have turned to private security instead.

The Lib Dems claimed ministers had failed to tackle a “growing crime epidemic”, pointing out that 4,000 community support officers had been taken off the beat since 2015.

Just 15 per cent of shoplifting cases in the last year resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed, down from 19 per cent in 2019.

Alistair Carmichael, the Lib Dem home affairs spokesman, said: “As unsolved shoplifting soars across the country, organised criminal gangs are being let off the hook while shopkeepers are left vulnerable.

“Yet again, this Conservative government is totally failing to tackle a growing crime epidemic.

‘People no longer feel safe’

“We already know what works to stop crime - it’s not task forces and gimmicks, it’s putting police back on the beat and ensuring that crimes are properly investigated.

“Far too many people no longer feel safe in their own communities and town centres because this government has decimated community policing.”

The heads of major retailers met Chris Philp, the policing minister, in October after warning that criminals were “threatening staff with weapons and emptying stores”.

One of the measures announced by Mr Philp was a new police team to crack down on shoplifting with £30,000 of government funding, which the Lib Dems said amounts to 7p per offence.

The policing minister caused controversy the same month when, at the Conservative Party conference, he suggested the public could step into the breach and perform a citizen’s arrest on thieves.

Separately, Labour analysis found that, of the 1.7m crimes reported last year, 1.6m went unsolved. In around eight in 10 cases this was because police failed to find a suspect.

Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Home Secretary, said that shoplifting reports had increased by 25 per cent but thefts of under £200 were not being investigated.

Critics believe the Government gave an effective green light to shoplifting when thefts of goods worth less than £200 were downgraded to a summary offence.

No court appearances

This means cases should be handled through a penalty notice fine of just £70 without thieves turning up to a magistrates’ court.

Ms Cooper said: “The Conservatives have completely abdicated responsibility over tackling the thieves that blight our communities.

“Shoplifting in particular has reached epidemic levels driven by organised criminal gangs. Town centre police patrols have been cut as there are still 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police than in 2015.”

Labour said it would require police forces to fast-track the recruitment of detectives to plug a shortfall of 7,000 experienced officers.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

