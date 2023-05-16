Crime family enforcer sold fake passports to UK's most wanted fugitives

Christopher Zietek (aka McCormack)

A former enforcer with the notorious Adams crime family has been jailed for his role in providing fraudulent passports to dozens of wanted gangsters across Europe.

Christopher Zietek (aka McCormack) was a debt collector who acted as “muscle” for the powerful Clerkenwell crime syndicate.

In 1999 he was acquitted of grievous bodily harm after being accused of attacking a financier who owed the Adams brothers money.

But the convicted armed robber was arrested in 2021 after a covert operation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) found he was acting as a broker for international fugitives who needed false documents to stay one step ahead of the law.

With the help of Anthony Beard, 61, who sourced the fraudulently-obtained genuine passports (FOGs), McCormack helped murderers, drug dealers and money launderers remain at large.

Anthony Beard

Among the recipients were Glasgow killers Jordan Owen and Christopher Hughes, Liverpool based drug trafficker Michael Moogan and Scottish gangster Barrie Gillespie.

The gang also attempted to source a FOG passport for Jamie Acourt, one of the suspected killers of Stephen Lawrence, who was on the run in Spain at the time and wanted for drugs offences.

After targeting vulnerable people, often with drink and drug problems, Beard would offer them as little as £100 to let him apply for a passport renewal in their name.

Using a photograph of the criminal who needed a new identity, he would fill in all the forms and take collection of the fraudulent documents before selling them on for up to £15,000.

Fake passports

Beard was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting conspiracy to make a false instrument with intent and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Zietek was sentenced to eight years for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to make a false instrument with intent and converting criminal property.

A third man, Alan Thompson, 72, who was Zietek’s right hand man, was jailed for three years for the same charges.

Feared enforcer for Adams family

Zietek, who divided his time between south London, Ireland and Spain and was described by police as living a “cash rich lifestyle”, had connections with British gangsters based across Europe and was able to set them up with The FOG passports.

They were then able to travel freely without arousing suspicion or attracting the attention of law enforcement.

Zietek, who changed his name from McCormack taking his wife's maiden name, was a bodybuilder who was one of the Adams’ family’s most feared enforcers when the crime syndicate was at its height.

He hit the headlines in 1999 when he appeared at the Old Bailey charged with attacking Mayfair based financier, David McKenzie, who owed the Adams crime clan £1.5 million.

Despite DNA evidence linking McCormack to the savage attack he was acquitted.

The NCA’s investigation into the passport scam - codenamed Operation Strey - started in 2017.

It ran in partnership with the Dutch National Police and HM Passport Office – and has been one of the most significant undertaken by the agency in recent times.

The NCA captured audio recordings in Zietek’s house of incriminating conversations with Beard and others about the application processes and their customers.

Officers also observed meetings with identity donors or counter-signatories, analysed reams of mobile phone and cell site data, and deployed undercover officers to deliver some of the passports.

Scheme helped 'very wicked' criminals

Zietek and Beard were arrested during coordinated NCA raids in October 2021.

Beard changed his plea to guilty on 3 January 2023, the first day of a nine-week trial at Reading Crown Court. Zietek was found guilty in March.

Deputy Circuit Judge Nicholas Ainley said of the scheme: "It was to enable very wicked, sophisticated, violent criminals to escape justice by providing them with documents that because they were genuine would deceive the authorities to enable them to escape."

NCA Deputy Director Craig Turner said: “This organised crime group supplied fraudulent passports that enabled some of the UK’s most serious and dangerous criminals to operate internationally under false identities and pose a sustained threat to the public.

“The investigation demonstrates the NCA’s unique role in tackling the most serious and complex crime threats facing the UK. We have identified a chronic, under the radar conspiracy that enabled drug and firearm traffickers, murderers and fugitives to evade justice, and we have worked across borders to dismantle it and bring the masterminds to account.

“The NCA continues to protect the UK from the serious and organised criminals who present a threat to our security, people and economy.”

