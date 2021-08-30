Is it a crime to forge a vaccine card? And what’s the penalty for using a fake?

Christopher Robertson, Professor of Law, Boston University and Wesley Oliver, Professor of Law, Duquesne University
·3 min read
<span class="caption">A nurse displays a real COVID-19 vaccination card.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/VurusOutbreakNewYork/a08a3aab2bff493281150f094f7e4124/photo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AP Photo/Craig Ruttle">AP Photo/Craig Ruttle</a></span>
A nurse displays a real COVID-19 vaccination card. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Schools, businesses, the military and local governments are requiring proof of vaccination. Yet, unlike the European Union and Australia, which have secure digital proof of vaccination, the United States has not created a systematic way to track vaccinations around the nation. Most places in the U.S. instead rely on paper cards with handwritten notes, which can be easily forged.

As scholars of health law and criminal law, we know that people who forge their own vaccine cards, or buy forged cards, are already facing criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors have already brought criminal charges against a naturopathic doctor in northern California. In a case involving a licensed pharmacist in Chicago, prosecutors argued that selling official vaccination cards to people who were not really vaccinated effectively stole something from the government, by giving it to others without the government’s permission.

This isn’t an entirely new phenomenon. For many years, it has been a federal crime to make or use “any materially false writing in any matter involving a health care benefit program.”

What is the harm?

When people are caught knowingly buying, selling or using false cards, the proof of guilt will often be clear. The real question is about the appropriate punishment.

Some of the relevant laws, such as wire and mail fraud, have penalties of up to $250,000 and 20 years’ imprisonment for each email, website visit, call or package sent as part of the scheme. These charges can add up, so that a person who sent an email requesting the card, used Venmo to pay for it, then received it in the mail could face 60 years of imprisonment and $750,000 in fines.

But in practice, the law gives prosecutors and judges huge discretion on how to charge and sentence offenders. Typically, judges consider the degree of harm caused or at least the value of the thing that was wrongly acquired. In the case of forged vaccine cards, that is a thorny question.

A laminated document
A laminated document

A fake vaccination card deceives universities, businesses and employers into granting access they otherwise would not, letting someone use land, buildings or equipment they otherwise would be barred from. In some cases, such as those involving an astronomy researcher supported by federal grants or athletes in bowl games, that access might be worth thousands of dollars. More importantly, that fraudulent access might risk the health of students, clients and staffers who rely on vaccination policies for their own safety.

Prosecutors don’t need to prove that someone was infected or died as a result of a particular person’s use of a fake vaccine card at a specific place and time. The fake card user’s intent to violate trust is sufficient to make the act a crime.

Counterfeiting is serious

Aside from the institutions and individuals defrauded, the social harm is obvious. Like counterfeit money or forged checks, a fake vaccination card undermines the public’s faith in all vaccination cards. If a sizable number of documents were illegitimate, people would be unable to trust any of them.

Punishment in money counterfeiting cases, quite logically, often tracks the value of fake currency possessed. In June 2021, two Maryland men were sentenced to 37 months in prison for creating and passing $95,000 in counterfeit bills. But in other cases, the Supreme Court has said that a series of even minor financial frauds, amounting to less than $250 in total losses can lead to life imprisonment.

So far, no one has been sentenced for creating or possessing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. It is therefore not clear how courts will evaluate the harm done by this sort of fraud.

Nonetheless, whether the harm is conceived as against the government, against the particular people who rely on cards, or against social trust, it is clear that prosecutors and judges have sizable penalties they can hand down.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Christopher Robertson, Boston University and Wesley Oliver, Duquesne University .

Read more:

Christopher Robertson is author of Exposed: Why Our Health Insurance Is Incomplete and What Can Be Done about It (2019).

Wesley Oliver does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel's would-be heir seeks rebound after election debate

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's struggling would-be heir on Monday hit back at suggestions that a center-left rival is better qualified for the job after a televised debate failed to give him a clear breakthrough. Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate from Merkel's center-right Union bloc, insisted that he was “not at all” frustrated by a poll following Sunday night's debate. It showed most viewers picking center-left Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the winner of the event, followed by environmentalist Green contender Annalena Baerbock and then Laschet.

  • Japan finds COVID-19 infections in teachers who took students to Paralympics

    Japan has closed a school in the eastern city of Chiba for the rest of this week, after confirming COVID-19 infections in two teachers who accompanied students to watch the Paralympic Games, a city official said on Monday. The two were among six teachers of the Kaizuka Junior High School who had tested positive for the disease by Sunday, said the official of the city's education board, after a trip with 18 students in two buses to last Wednesday's goalball event. The Paralympics are set to run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, mostly without spectators, since much of Japan, including Chiba and the Games host city of Tokyo, are under a state of emergency, aiming to rein in the disease.

  • Hundreds gather in Santa Monica to protest against proposed vaccine mandates

    Held in a park off a busy stretch of Ocean Avenue, the gathering appeared half political rally and half religious gathering.

  • Minnesota Democrats clash over ballot measure to overhaul MPD

    The measure on Minneapolis' November ballot to overhaul the police department is dividing Minnesota Democrats.Driving the news: Three prominent elected Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig — came out in opposition of the measure last week.Their comments sparked backlash from Minneapolis progressives and supporters of the proposed charter amendment.Some criticized Walz and Craig for weighing in when they live outside the city, noting that the measure is sup

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • California Marine Kareem Nikoui, 20, killed in Kabul airport bombing: 'His memory will live on forever'

    California Marine Kareem Mae'Lee Grant Nikoui was identified as one of 13 American service members killed Thursday in an explosion in Afghanistan.

  • Report: Hudson Card wins Texas QB competition

    Card was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 and is a native of Austin.

  • Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

    Video from home security cameras showed water pouring into a beach house in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Christie Angelette, whose parents own the home, told Reuters that cameras had now stopped functioning.Ida intensified faster than officials predicted, prompting evacuations along the Gulf Coast and business closures. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday warned it could be the state's worst direct hit since the 1850s.

  • CDC: Unvaccinated teacher caused an outbreak in classroom

    An outbreak at an elementary school classroom in San Francisco appears to have been caused by an unvaccinated teacher who was occasionally unmasked, a new case study out Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Why it matters: The outbreak — in which about 50% of the students got infected with COVID-19 — highlights the challenge of sending unvaccinated children back to school, particularly in light of the Delta variant’s increased transmissibility.Get market news worthy

  • India attracts $22.5 billion in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021 - government

    India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $22.53 billion during the first three months of the fiscal year starting on April 1, 90% higher than the April-June period last year, the government said on Saturday. India's automobile industry accounted for 27% of the total FDI equity inflow, emerging as the brightest sector in Asia's third-largest economy, followed by computer software and hardware and the services sectors which accounted for 17% and 11% of the inflows respectively, the trade ministry said in a statement. "Measures taken by the Government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the statement added.

  • KC should require public employees to get vaccinated. Right now, about a third aren’t

    Most city employees regularly and routinely interact with the public. They have a special responsibility. | Editorial

  • California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas

    The fire has been active for 14 days and has spread across 168,387 acres, the department added, saying it has caused evacuation orders in multiple counties. California, which typically has experienced its peak fire season in late summer and fall, is already on pace to see more of its landscape go up in flames this year than last, the worst year on record.

  • Who's enforcing Iowa's vaccine passport ban?

    For more than a week, we've to figure out who's enforcing Iowa's bans against COVID-19 vaccine passports and mask mandates. But so far, multiple key government officials don't have answers.What they're saying: Iowa's public health spokesperson Matt Highland on Aug. 19 referred Axios' questions to the governor's office.Lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds are checking into it, the governor's spokesperson Pat Garrett told us last week after multiple follow-ups. (There's no promise for a quick answer. The

  • 15 Movies You'll Enjoy if You Liked 'A Quiet Place'

    It’s no secret that A Quiet Place is one of the most brilliant horror movies ever made. From mounting tension and terrifying jump scares to the expert use of sound, John...

  • Second U.S. drone strike hits ISIS bombers on way to airport

    U.S. Officials say they carried out a drone strike targeting ISIS suicide bombers attempting to reach Kabul's airport Sunday. President Biden had warned that another attack was “highly likely” as the U.S. enters the final hours of the evacuation effort. Around 300 Americans are still stranded inside Afghanistan, hoping to leave before Tuesday's deadline. Charlie D'Agata reports from Doha.

  • Dad grabs dying 24-year-old son’s gun after shootout with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

    As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from his fallen son — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said. Two off-duty cops spotted the son, Mike Rosado, 24, shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in Tremont just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The father and son had been in an argument with a group of ...

  • Construction workers find body in far west Las Vegas

    Police in Las Vegas are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death" in the far west part of the valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, construction workers found the body of a man in the desert area north of Alta Drive and Cross Bridge Road, west of the 215, around 7 a.m.

  • At 6 Days Old, She Went Into Foster Care. At 7 Years Old, She Was Dead.

    NEW YORK — Even amid the constant churn of men and women in and out of the busy Bronx bodega, one customer stood out as she walked to the deli counter to place her order: a cheeseburger and a bagel with cream cheese and jelly. She was just a little girl, 7 years old, and alone. The store’s janitor, Ernie Slade, remembered her vividly. “She was standing right there with her food-stamp card, waiting for her food,” he said, pointing to a nook near the entrance. It appeared that, under her pink mask

  • Sirhan Sirhan 'in Disbelief' Over Being Granted Parole 53 Years After RFK Assassination, Says Lawyer

    "It was very heartening," Sirhan Sirhan's attorney Angela Berry tells PEOPLE after her client received support from two of Robert F. Kennedy's sons in Friday's parole hearing