When a crime happens, how much does it cost and who pays? Here are local resources

When a crime happens, the most tragic loss possible is that of lives. But many don’t consider the financial loss and mental toll that also accompanies a crime.

So is the victim left to foot the bills?

In many cases, there are local and state resources available to help with the financial burden caused by a crime. Those who were at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday during the shooting that left two dead and four injured can get help finding mental health treatment, lost wages and more.

Two people embrace during a community vigil to honor Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, who died in Monday’s shooting at the shopping center, as well as survivors of the event.

Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program

In 2020, the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation program compensated victims for nearly $2 million in crime-related expenses. The program covers medical bills, therapy, funerals, lost wages and child care costs if a parent dies. A victim is eligible for up to $25,000 in expenses.

The Idaho Industrial Commission is the state agency that oversees the program. George Gutierrez, bureau chief at the Industrial Commission, said the program is intended to cover the costs that people would not be facing if they had not been the victim of a crime.

“It isn’t their fault that they were the victim of a crime, and they shouldn’t have to be left with such high financial consequences of getting the care they need,” Gutierrez told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “If you have a serious injury and go to the emergency room, it’s expensive. And for many, many people in Idaho, funds are tight for folks, especially during COVID.”

The program helped people affected by an earlier shooting that took place at Rigby Middle School in May. As of this week, the organization had received 501 applications related to the Rigby shooting. The organization has already begun working with victims of the mall shooting.

The Idaho Crime Victims Compensation program is funded through fines imposed through convictions, restitution from offenders and a federal grant.

Those interested in learning more about the program or filling out an application, can visit crimevictimcomp.idaho.gov.

Crisis coordinators set up station at mall

A location has been set up at the mall to assist those seeking resources. Victim-witness coordinators from the Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department, Faces of Hope Crisis Counselors and the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation program will be on hand to assist those looking to access resources. This help can include filling out applications related to compensation, referrals and crisis counseling.

The station was scheduled to be open from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29; Tuesday, Nov. 2; and Thursday, Nov. 4. It is located the second floor of the Boise Towne Square mall at 350 N, Milwaukee St. next to O Chi Relax and Le Nails.

Mental health support and crisis counseling

According to experts, mental health is one of the most important things people need to be mindful of following a tragedy. The Boise Police Department is encouraging “all members of the public who were involved or witnessed Monday’s incident to also consider their emotional well-being.”

Marissa Nickel, a licensed clinical social worker and professor at the School of Social Work at Boise State University, said she had already seen an increase in depression and anxiety caused by the pandemic. Before the pandemic, she was seeing about 25 patients a week. After an influx of new requests over the last 1.5 years, she has nearly doubled that to 40 patients per week.

“People are having a hard time knowing how to safely reintegrate into society, into the community,” Nickel said by phone. “And then you have an event like Monday happen and it just reinforces all of those fears, which is what we are largely concerned about as a clinical community.”

A number of counselors, including Nickel, have offered free sessions to those who were in the mall or have close connections to the shooting. Nickel expects those affected are likely feeling unsafe, fearful, angry and sad. Other symptoms can include feelings of panic or feeling “sick to your stomach, like you have a brick in your belly.”

Nickel encourages people to seek mental health treatments sooner rather than later.

“If you don’t seek treatment for something like this earlier on, it’s likely to create more complicated trauma for you down the line,” Nickel said. “Hitting it as early on as possible is really important. … The quicker you can catch something like this at the front end, the more likely you are to be able to help people get to a place where they can learn to live with what happened to them.”

Faces of Hope, an organization that usually focuses on victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, has stepped in to assist those affected by the Boise mall shooting. They can connect people with free crisis counseling sessions.

More resources:

Faces of Hope: (208) 577-4400, 417 S. 6th St., Boise

Pathways Community Crisis Center: (833) 527-4747, 7192 W. Potomac Dr., Boise

Western Idaho Community Crisis Center: (208) 402-1044, 524 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 160, Caldwell

Mental Health Counselors Association: 208-890-7165

BPA Health: 800-726-0003

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: 208-398-HELP (phone or text)

