Crime in Hattiesburg: Some areas see sharp decreases while others increase. What we know

Violent crime in Hattiesburg has seen a decrease each year since 2016, thanks to a number of efforts implemented by the city and police department, including releasing information about crime in the city.

"We want to highlight our continuous commitment to transparency and community policing, which work best when the public has accurate information and can act," Police Chief Peggy Sealy said.

Hattiesburg Police Assistant Chief Hardy Sims said violent crimes in the city dropped by 47% over the same period last year, including a 43% decrease in aggravated assaults during the first four months of 2022.

The rate of violent crimes in Hattiesburg has been going down since 2016.

Violent crimes include homicide, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

“Even though one violent crime is one too many, these decreases are the result of the work put in by the men and women of Hattiesburg Police Department,” Sims said. “These decreases also happen when the community works with the police to share information to solve small problems before they become big problems."

Random shootings, auto thefts have increased

One area that has seen a recent uptick in Hattiesburg is random shootings, Sims said. Although no one was injured in most of the incidents, police want to get them under control before someone is seriously hurt or killed.

"There is more work to do," Sims said. "We must continue to work to stop the senseless, random shootings in our neighborhoods. We know if the shootings continue, people will be injured and innocent lives lost."

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy gives a briefing at the Hattiesburg Police Department about a deadly weekend shooting that killed a 6-year child. Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 28, 2022.

Effective law enforcement doesn't begin and end with police, Sims said. Community policing, in which residents let police know when they see suspicious behavior or activity, also is an effective tool in combatting crime.

"If you see something, say something," he said.

While violent crime has slowed in Hattiesburg, police are seeing a sharp increase in the number of auto burglaries and grand larceny-auto, Maj. Tony Fontaine reported.

Auto burglaries were up 46% from Jan. 1 to April 30, he said. Auto thefts increased by 31% over the same period in 2021.

"This is an area where the public can truly protect themselves and have an impact on the overall safety in our community," Sims said.

Fontaine said 96% of the auto burglaries and thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. In many of the auto theft cases, the vehicles also were left running with the keys inside.

“It is an open invitation for criminals to break in,” Fontaine said.

In addition to locking car doors, Fontaine said motorists should make sure to remove valuables from plain sight to deter would-be thieves.

"These are crimes that are in most cases preventable," Sims said.

Apartment complexes are particularly vulnerable to auto burglaries since a thief can break into a large number of vehicles in a short amount of time, Fontaine said.

Police continue to investigate two homicides

Maj. Shannon Harris said her department is continuing to investigate two recent unsolved homicides.

On May 24, 2021, 37-year-old LaShaun Collins' body was found near Hattiesburg's Duncan Lake.

On Feb. 27, 6-year-old Ja’Kyrie Silas was killed and two others injured when someone shot into their home on Willis Avenue. One of the injured was 5; the other was 20.

"These individuals were … playing video games and being children," Chief Sealy said in February.

Harris said police are hoping to give the families a sense of closure with help from the community.

“These victims were members of our community,” Harris said. “They deserve justice. We are asking for your help in making this happen.”

To report suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

