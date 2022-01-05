A crime at a home turns into hit-and-run crash at a Davie intersection, police say

A driver trying to escape in a stolen minivan from a possible overnight burglary crashed into two cars in Davie, police said.

The thief then got out of the van and took off running, police said. The hit-and-run happened in the area of University Drive and Stirling Road.

Events started around 2:15 a.m. when a Davie homeowner “interrupted a crime” at his home, Davie police spokeswoman Sarah Andeara said. The criminal then got into a blue Dodge Caravan and took off. Shortly after, the driver crashed. No one was seriously hurt, police said.

Andeara said she doesn’t know what type of crime was interrupted. Police responded to the home in reference to a call about a vehicle burglary.

During the investigation, police learned that the crashed minivan had been stolen from Hollywood in a separate incident. Details about that theft or when it occurred were not immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.