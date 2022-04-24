Crime increased again in Bakersfield in 2021

Apr. 24—Crime rose again in Bakersfield in 2021, continuing a trend that has challenged the Bakersfield Police Department and led to increased emergency response times.

In a presentation to the City Council on Wednesday, Police Chief Greg Terry and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer outlined the increase in crime the city experienced last year as well as the potential reason behind the rise.

The presentation came against the backdrop of a significant increase in funding to the Bakersfield Police Department that has taken place over the last three years due to the 1 percent sales tax increase made possible by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.

Last year, the City Council approved a roughly $13.4 million increase to the BPD's budget, bringing its total to $133.4 million. The department has approved 100 additional police positions since Measure N passed in 2018, although resignations and retirements have meant only 83 of those positions have been filled, and more than 30 of those positions are people still enrolled in the city's police academy.

In the midst of this expansion, the department has had to contend with a rise in crime that has stretched department resources.

In 2021, Bakersfield saw a roughly 7 percent increase in "Part 1" crimes, a classification used by the FBI to include criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny theft, grand theft auto and assault.

Homicides in Bakersfield shattered the previous record of 45 set in 2020, rising to 60 last year. Rapes, too, increased last year, jumping from 104 in 2020 to 135 in 2021.

Still, burglaries decreased in 2021, falling to 2,618 from 3,133 in 2020.

In total, the city received nearly 300,000 calls to 911, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. A total of 22,823 of those calls were classified as Priority 1 calls, which generally means that a life is at stake. In 2020, the city received 21,630 Priority 1 calls.

"I am so proud of the men and women of the Police Department who go out every single day and are stretched in ways that I could not articulate here and do a variety of things every single day to protect this community, to address these issues that we're having," Terry said during the meeting. "But at the end of the day, we know that our community is hurting and suffering, our businesses are suffering in a variety of ways, and we're really trying to find new solutions and partnerships that can help us deal with many of these issues."

The increase in incidents impacted the BPD's ability to respond to calls for service. Officers typically take a little over seven minutes to respond to a Priority 1 call. The average response times increased by less than a minute across the city in 2021, a consequence of the higher number of incidents police had to contend with last year.

Despite the increase, Bakersfield's Part 1 crime rate remained below other comparable Central Valley cities.

Fresno experienced 5.6 Part 1 crimes in 2021 per 100,000 residents, compared with Bakersfield's 5.2. Both Modesto and Stockton were also higher, according to BPD data, with Modesto averaging 7.2 Part 1 crimes per 100,000 residents and Stockton at 11.5.

Still, both Fresno and Stockton experienced a decrease in Part 1 crimes in 2021 when compared to 2020, potentially pointing to Bakersfield being somewhat of an outlier in the Central Valley.

Although Kern County's homicide rate was higher in the 1990s due to the lower population, Zimmer blamed more lenient laws passed by the state Legislature for the increase in crime. She pointed to Assembly Bill 109, which was passed in 2011 and shifted narcotics and theft crimes from state prisons to county jails, as one of the main culprits for the increased crime rate.

She contended AB 109 pushed first-time drug offenders and misdemeanants with drug problems out of the county jails, which undercut rehabilitation efforts.

"If the federal government doesn't come in and help us prosecute drug dealers in federal court, dealers get 30 days in the county jail. We were sending them to prison for nearly a decade prior to AB 109," she said. "There's a lot going on in the streets. Its one of the reasons why we've been seeing so many guns — because drug dealing is so profitable. Drug dealers and criminals have a lot of money."

Other theories for the rise in crime, which was also experienced in many cities across the nation, faulted the coronavirus pandemic for adding stressors to people's lives that pushed them toward violence.

Earlier this year, Kern County law enforcement leaders admitted the pandemic played some role in the increased crime rate, but stuck by their claim more lenient laws were resulting in criminals being left on the streets.

The City Council was largely supportive of the BPD in members' comments to Terry during the meeting, indicating resources are likely to continue to be funneled to the department.

"We've made a lot of progress, but there's so much more progress to be made," said Councilwoman Patty Gray. "Our crime rate is up. It hasn't gone down. So when we go into this next budget season, which we're starting that process now, looking at Measure N, we need to really be careful about how we're spending those hard-earned dollars of our taxpayers because they voted for this measure primarily for public safety."

Sam Morgen can be reached at 661-395-7415. Follow him on Twitter: @smorgenTBC.