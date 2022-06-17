Crime investigation underway at shopping plaza in Webster

WEBSTER - Law enforcement officers have converged on the East Main Street Plaza for a death investigation.

Businesses at the shopping center, including Big Lots and Planet Fitness, are closed early Friday, according to Webster police.

Webster and state police are on scene, with sections of the plaza blocked by police vehicles and crime scene tape.

A spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. confirmed that detectives are investigating an unattended death.

