Crime lab attempts to ID and determine cause of death for body found in Athens

An autopsy was conducted Thursday at the State Crime Lab in an attempt to identify the body of a woman found Tuesday in north Athens, authorities said.

The body was found by police officers who were at a location on Maple Forge Drive working on a separate investigation, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

The location is a neighborhood of single-family homes off Lavender Road.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Thursday that it appears the woman had been dead for two weeks or more. Wilson said he ordered the autopsy, which was scheduled for Thursday, but he didn't have any results.

Police were in the area when they observed a suspicious object in the woods near the Lavender Road intersection, according to a police report. The report noted that police had previously been in the area and the body was not seen.

However, police did not disclose what matter they were investigating that brought them to this site on two occasions.

Wilson said police developed possible identities for the woman and items were also sent to the crime lab to assist in the identification.

The cause of deaths was undetermined at the scene, but Wilson said foul play has not been ruled out.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police find body in woods of north Athens neighborhood