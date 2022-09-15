Crime labs slow to test sex assault evidence

Good morning and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean planning director Madalyn Hoerr.

DNA evidence collected in a sexual assault case languished for nine months in storage at a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic lab, Tennessean statehouse reporter Melissa Brown found out.

When the lab staff pulled the sexual assault kit for testing in June, it took another five weeks for the first results to arrive. Just days later, Eliza Fletcher disappeared while on an early morning jog in Memphis on Sept. 2.

Authorities now say Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man accused of kidnapping and murdering Fletcher, was linked by that DNA evidence to a September 2021 sexual assault. He faces charges in both cases.

But the critical delay in evidence testing in Henderson’s case isn’t a rare outlier in Tennessee, Melissa tell us.

TBI crime labs take more than 34 weeks, on average, to process sex offense evidence like the sexual assault kit in the Henderson case, according to data obtained by the Tennessean.

General Assembly leadership have pledged to investigate the issue, though the TBI has suggested more funding is needed. Learn more in this subscriber-exclusive story.

